Business News/ Money / Personal Finance2,000 banknotes withdrawal: 97.92% returned; notes worth 7,409 cr still with public, says RBI
MintGenie

₹2,000 banknotes withdrawal: 97.92% returned; notes worth ₹7,409 cr still with public, says RBI

MintGenie Team

The value of 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, has declined to 7,409 crore.

The 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. Photo: Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said 97.92 per cent of the 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system. The total value of 2,000 banknotes, which was 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, has declined to 7,409 crore, the central bank said.

For the uninitiated, the RBI announced the withdrawal of 2,000 denomination banknotes on May 19, 2023, and the facility to deposit and exchange these currency notes was available at all bank branches until October 7 last year.

At present, the facility to exchange the 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI.

From October 9, 2023, these RBI issue offices have been accepting 2,000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Members of the public are also sending 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The status of withdrawal of 2,000 banknotes is periodically published by the RBI.

The 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

As of June 28, 2024, up to 97.87 per cent of 2,000 bank notes had returned, the RBI had said in an announcement.

In another development, the RBI completed its review of potential buyers for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, approving Fairfax Financial Holdings, Emirates NBD and Kotak Mahindra Bank as bidders, three sources aware of the development said, according to a Reuters report.

