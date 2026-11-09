₹2,000 monthly SIP to ₹4.8 crore corpus: How a 38-year-old achieved financial independence without stock-picking

A 38-year-old man has shared his life journey of building an investment portfolio worth nearly ₹4.8 crore, with accumulated assets valued at close to ₹10 crore, despite growing up with limited financial resources and serious personal challenges.

His journey of wealth creation has been driven primarily by consistency in investing, career growth, and disciplined savings, as detailed in a recent Moneycontrol report, based on his Reddit Post.

He shared his entire experience on Reddit’s r/FIRE_Ind community. The investor, identified as ‘u/Slow-Perspective9242’ ,detailed that he initially started his career as a recruiter at a small staffing firm in 2012.

Furthermore, he started investing ₹2,000 every month in an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) fund, initially to save taxes and develop a savings habit. Therefore, the initial investment objective was to establish a beneficial savings habit and gradually increase his investment; his strategy evolved over time.

Mutual funds and disciplined investing build ₹ 4.8 crore corpus Since then, his portfolio has grown approximately to about ₹4.79 crore. With a healthy reported annual growth rate, i.e., a CAGR of 10.5%. He also categorically expressed that he has never invested in individual stocks or IPOs and has focused on a straightforward, simple and boring approach towards investments.

As things stand today, his portfolio includes ₹2.65 crore in equity mutual funds, ₹63 lakh in EPF, ₹45 lakh in US-listed stocks, ₹32 lakh in fixed deposits (FDs), and ₹29 lakh in NPS. The remaining investments are strategically spread across Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi accounts, select bonds, LIC policies and savings.

One more extremely important point not to be overlooked is that his financial journey also involved a serious setback. This happened in 2016, when he booked an under-construction flat worth ₹60 lakh and paid ₹30 lakh upfront.

Even after making timely payments and ensuring complete compliance, the builder defaulted. This complicated the home deal, and today, he is also contesting a case reportedly before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Combined annual income of ₹ 1.2 crore A subsequent move to a technology startup proved financially rewarding, with his equity holdings unlocking around ₹60 lakh when the company went public. After losing his job during a restructuring exercise, he moved to independent contracting.

He currently earns ₹44 lakh annually, while his wife, a software engineer, earns ₹76 lakh. Their combined fixed annual income is ₹1.2 crore. The couple spends around ₹1.5 lakh monthly and has been saving approximately ₹5 lakh every month over the past four years. Their current monthly SIP investment is also around ₹5 lakh.

The investor also recalled his difficult childhood. His father died when he was three, leaving his mother to raise four children. With limited financial resources, he studied at an orphanage and charitable school that provided education, boarding and meals.

With a financial investment corpus of nearly ₹4.8 crore and annual expenses of around ₹18 lakh, he is now considering leaving work to focus on his health, family and personal interests.