₹2 crore retirement corpus: How long will it last once you stop earning? Here’s the maths

Can a 2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? Here's a look at how long your retirement corpus will last based on your monthly expenses, inflation, and returns on invested corpus.

Devansh Sharma
Published26 Oct 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Can a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? The answer depends on many factors.
Can a ₹2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? The answer depends on many factors.

2 crore for a retirement corpus sounds like a decent amount to start your second innings with. There are many financial thumb rules around managing your retirement corpus, and on paper, they may also appear workable. However, the biggest risk your corpus stares at is inflation. Sample this: if you spend 1 lakh a month today, at 6% inflation, your monthly expenses will rise to about 1.33 lakh after five years. That means five years later, your expenses will increase by over 4 lakh annually.

So, can a 2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? The answer depends on many factors, such as the retirement age, monthly expenses, the growth rate of your corpus, and, of course, inflation and medical expenses.

In this article, we take a look at how long your retirement corpus will last based on your expenses, inflation, and returns on invested corpus.

Scenario 1

Monthly Expense: 1,50,000

If your monthly expenses are 1.5 lakh, and your corpus grows at 8%, you’d run out of money in 12 years and 10 months. On a 2 crore corpus, withdrawing 1.5 lakh amounts to a withdrawal rate of 9%, which is 1 percentage point higher than the growth rate of the portfolio. Due to inflation and a higher withdrawal rate, the probability of running out of money in the early stages of post-retirement life is much higher in this scenario.

Year

Portfolio Start (Rs)

Investment Growth (Rs)

Annual Withdrawal (Rs)

Portfolio End (Rs)

Year 1

2,00,00,000

15,22,917

18,00,000

1,97,22,917

Year 2

1,97,22,917

14,96,125

19,08,000

1,93,11,042

Year 3

1,93,11,042

14,58,273

20,22,480

1,87,46,835

Year 4

1,87,46,835

14,07,940

21,43,829

1,80,10,946

Year 5

1,80,10,946

13,43,560

22,72,459

1,70,82,048

Year 6

1,70,82,048

12,63,409

24,08,806

1,59,36,651

Year 7

1,59,36,651

11,65,588

25,53,334

1,45,48,906

Year 8

1,45,48,906

10,48,008

27,06,534

1,28,90,379

Year 9

1,28,90,379

9,08,372

28,68,927

1,09,29,824

Year 10

1,09,29,824

7,44,156

30,41,062

86,32,918

Year 11

86,32,918

5,52,590

32,23,526

59,61,982

Year 12

59,61,982

3,30,632

34,16,937

28,75,677

Year 13

28,75,677

81,965

29,57,641

Depleted

Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate

Scenario 2

Monthly Expense: 1 lakh

Going by the same assumptions, if your monthly expense is 1 lakh, which is 8% return on the portfolio, your corpus would last a little longer – 20 years and 8 months. In this scenario, the withdrawal rate is 6%, which is 2 percentage points lower than the portfolio’s growth rate.

Year

Portfolio Start (Rs)

Investment Growth (Rs)

Annual Withdrawal (Rs)

Portfolio End (Rs)

Year 1

2,00,00,000

15,48,611

12,00,000

2,03,48,611

Year 3

2,06,50,028

15,94,262

13,48,320

2,08,95,970

Year 5

2,10,77,224

16,21,301

15,14,972

2,11,83,553

Year 7

2,12,03,596

16,23,392

17,02,223

2,11,24,765

Year 9

2,09,33,121

15,92,744

19,12,618

2,06,13,247

Year 11

2,01,48,112

15,19,820

21,49,017

1,95,18,915

Year 13

1,87,04,919

13,92,989

24,14,636

1,76,83,272

Year 15

1,64,28,812

11,98,120

27,13,085

1,49,13,847

Year 17

1,31,07,929

9,18,089

30,48,422

1,09,77,596

Year 19

84,86,099

5,32,207

34,25,207

55,93,099

Year 20

55,93,099

2,91,966

36,30,719

22,54,346

Year 21

22,54,346

44,986

22,99,332

Depleted

Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate

Scenario 3

Monthly Expense: 75,000

If your monthly expense is 75,000, and your investment continues to grow at 8% annually, your corpus will last 29 years and 9 months. This comes down to a withdrawal rate of 4.5%. This means the growth rate of your portfolio is 3.5 percentage points higher than the withdrawal rate, which is a good spot to be in.

Year

Portfolio Start (Rs)

Investment Growth (Rs)

Annual Withdrawal (Rs)

Portfolio End (Rs)

Year 1

2,00,00,000

15,61,459

9,00,000

2,06,61,459

Year 3

2,13,19,521

1,6,62,256

1,011,240

2,19,70,538

Year 5

2,26,10,363

17,60,171

11,36,229

2,32,34,305

Year 7

2,38,37,069

18,52,294

12,76,667

2,44,12,695

Year 9

2,49,54,492

19,34,930

14,34,463

2,54,54,959

Year 11

2,59,05,709

20,03,435

16,11,763

2,62,97,381

Year 13

2,66,19,540

20,52,010

18,10,977

2,68,60,573

Year 15

2,70,07,577

20,73,468

20,34,814

2,70,46,231

Year 17

2,69,60,660

20,58,944

22,86,317

2,67,33,288

Year 19

2,63,44,672

19,97,563

25,68,905

2,57,73,330

Year 21

2,49,95,545

18,76,036

28,86,422

2,39,85,159

Year 23

2,27,13,340

16,78,182

32,43,184

2,11,48,338

Year 25

1,92,55,212

13,84,365

36,44,041

1,69,95,536

Year 27

1,43,27,080

9,70,826

40,94,445

1,12,03,462

Year 29

75,73,767

4,08,889

46,00,518

33,82,138

Year 30

33,82,138

82,503

34,64,641

Depleted

Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate

How to ensure your corpus lasts as long as you need it to?

Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, suggests that a modest withdrawal rate is key. “What makes the money last is a sensible withdrawal rate. We believe drawing around 4 to 5 per cent of the corpus in the first year, roughly 8 to 10 lakh, and then raising it modestly with inflation, gives the corpus a very good chance of lasting through a long retirement. A balanced retirement portfolio can reasonably be expected to deliver around 8 to 9 per cent a year over the long run. That comfortably exceeds the withdrawal rate, so the corpus can keep growing even while it supports regular income.”

Where to invest?

According to Karkera, a retiree’s portfolio should lean towards safety without giving up growth altogether, since retirement can easily last 25 to 30 years. “On the debt side, government-backed options such as the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme and RBI floating rate bonds offer assured, regular income, while short-duration debt funds, high-quality corporate bonds and bank deposits add stability and liquidity. For the emergency and near-term bucket, liquid funds or arbitrage funds work well. On the growth side, flexi-cap, multi-cap and balanced advantage funds give equity exposure with relatively lower volatility than aggressive categories. A small allocation to gold adds diversification,” Karkera told Livemint.

“As a broad guide, we believe around 55 to 60 per cent in debt and fixed-income options, 30 to 35 per cent in equity and hybrid funds, and 5 to 10 per cent in gold is a sensible balance for most retirees. Within this, one to two years of expenses should always stay in liquid form. The exact mix should be adjusted for age, other income such as pension or rent, and comfort with market movements. Adequate health insurance outside this corpus is equally important, so a medical expense never forces an untimely withdrawal from investments,” he added.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author

Devansh Sharma

Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.<br><br> Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.

Financial FreedomInflationRetirement
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance ₹2 crore retirement corpus: How long will it last once you stop earning? Here’s the maths
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.