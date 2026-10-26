₹2 crore retirement corpus: How long will it last once you stop earning? Here’s the maths

₹2 crore for a retirement corpus sounds like a decent amount to start your second innings with. There are many financial thumb rules around managing your retirement corpus, and on paper, they may also appear workable. However, the biggest risk your corpus stares at is inflation. Sample this: if you spend ₹1 lakh a month today, at 6% inflation, your monthly expenses will rise to about ₹1.33 lakh after five years. That means five years later, your expenses will increase by over ₹4 lakh annually.

So, can a ₹2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? The answer depends on many factors, such as the retirement age, monthly expenses, the growth rate of your corpus, and, of course, inflation and medical expenses.

In this article, we take a look at how long your retirement corpus will last based on your expenses, inflation, and returns on invested corpus.

Scenario 1 Monthly Expense: ₹ 1,50,000 If your monthly expenses are ₹1.5 lakh, and your corpus grows at 8%, you’d run out of money in 12 years and 10 months. On a ₹2 crore corpus, withdrawing ₹1.5 lakh amounts to a withdrawal rate of 9%, which is 1 percentage point higher than the growth rate of the portfolio. Due to inflation and a higher withdrawal rate, the probability of running out of money in the early stages of post-retirement life is much higher in this scenario.

Year Portfolio Start (Rs) Investment Growth (Rs) Annual Withdrawal (Rs) Portfolio End (Rs) Year 1 2,00,00,000 15,22,917 18,00,000 1,97,22,917 Year 2 1,97,22,917 14,96,125 19,08,000 1,93,11,042 Year 3 1,93,11,042 14,58,273 20,22,480 1,87,46,835 Year 4 1,87,46,835 14,07,940 21,43,829 1,80,10,946 Year 5 1,80,10,946 13,43,560 22,72,459 1,70,82,048 Year 6 1,70,82,048 12,63,409 24,08,806 1,59,36,651 Year 7 1,59,36,651 11,65,588 25,53,334 1,45,48,906 Year 8 1,45,48,906 10,48,008 27,06,534 1,28,90,379 Year 9 1,28,90,379 9,08,372 28,68,927 1,09,29,824 Year 10 1,09,29,824 7,44,156 30,41,062 86,32,918 Year 11 86,32,918 5,52,590 32,23,526 59,61,982 Year 12 59,61,982 3,30,632 34,16,937 28,75,677 Year 13 28,75,677 81,965 29,57,641 Depleted Inflation Rate: 6%

Source: Finnovate

Scenario 2 Monthly Expense: ₹ 1 lakh Going by the same assumptions, if your monthly expense is ₹1 lakh, which is 8% return on the portfolio, your corpus would last a little longer – 20 years and 8 months. In this scenario, the withdrawal rate is 6%, which is 2 percentage points lower than the portfolio’s growth rate.

Year Portfolio Start (Rs) Investment Growth (Rs) Annual Withdrawal (Rs) Portfolio End (Rs) Year 1 2,00,00,000 15,48,611 12,00,000 2,03,48,611 Year 3 2,06,50,028 15,94,262 13,48,320 2,08,95,970 Year 5 2,10,77,224 16,21,301 15,14,972 2,11,83,553 Year 7 2,12,03,596 16,23,392 17,02,223 2,11,24,765 Year 9 2,09,33,121 15,92,744 19,12,618 2,06,13,247 Year 11 2,01,48,112 15,19,820 21,49,017 1,95,18,915 Year 13 1,87,04,919 13,92,989 24,14,636 1,76,83,272 Year 15 1,64,28,812 11,98,120 27,13,085 1,49,13,847 Year 17 1,31,07,929 9,18,089 30,48,422 1,09,77,596 Year 19 84,86,099 5,32,207 34,25,207 55,93,099 Year 20 55,93,099 2,91,966 36,30,719 22,54,346 Year 21 22,54,346 44,986 22,99,332 Depleted Inflation Rate: 6%

Source: Finnovate

Scenario 3 Monthly Expense: ₹ 75,000 If your monthly expense is ₹75,000, and your investment continues to grow at 8% annually, your corpus will last 29 years and 9 months. This comes down to a withdrawal rate of 4.5%. This means the growth rate of your portfolio is 3.5 percentage points higher than the withdrawal rate, which is a good spot to be in.

Year Portfolio Start (Rs) Investment Growth (Rs) Annual Withdrawal (Rs) Portfolio End (Rs) Year 1 2,00,00,000 15,61,459 9,00,000 2,06,61,459 Year 3 2,13,19,521 1,6,62,256 1,011,240 2,19,70,538 Year 5 2,26,10,363 17,60,171 11,36,229 2,32,34,305 Year 7 2,38,37,069 18,52,294 12,76,667 2,44,12,695 Year 9 2,49,54,492 19,34,930 14,34,463 2,54,54,959 Year 11 2,59,05,709 20,03,435 16,11,763 2,62,97,381 Year 13 2,66,19,540 20,52,010 18,10,977 2,68,60,573 Year 15 2,70,07,577 20,73,468 20,34,814 2,70,46,231 Year 17 2,69,60,660 20,58,944 22,86,317 2,67,33,288 Year 19 2,63,44,672 19,97,563 25,68,905 2,57,73,330 Year 21 2,49,95,545 18,76,036 28,86,422 2,39,85,159 Year 23 2,27,13,340 16,78,182 32,43,184 2,11,48,338 Year 25 1,92,55,212 13,84,365 36,44,041 1,69,95,536 Year 27 1,43,27,080 9,70,826 40,94,445 1,12,03,462 Year 29 75,73,767 4,08,889 46,00,518 33,82,138 Year 30 33,82,138 82,503 34,64,641 Depleted Inflation Rate: 6%

Source: Finnovate

How to ensure your corpus lasts as long as you need it to?

Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, suggests that a modest withdrawal rate is key. “What makes the money last is a sensible withdrawal rate. We believe drawing around 4 to 5 per cent of the corpus in the first year, roughly ₹8 to 10 lakh, and then raising it modestly with inflation, gives the corpus a very good chance of lasting through a long retirement. A balanced retirement portfolio can reasonably be expected to deliver around 8 to 9 per cent a year over the long run. That comfortably exceeds the withdrawal rate, so the corpus can keep growing even while it supports regular income.”

Where to invest? According to Karkera, a retiree’s portfolio should lean towards safety without giving up growth altogether, since retirement can easily last 25 to 30 years. “On the debt side, government-backed options such as the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme and RBI floating rate bonds offer assured, regular income, while short-duration debt funds, high-quality corporate bonds and bank deposits add stability and liquidity. For the emergency and near-term bucket, liquid funds or arbitrage funds work well. On the growth side, flexi-cap, multi-cap and balanced advantage funds give equity exposure with relatively lower volatility than aggressive categories. A small allocation to gold adds diversification,” Karkera told Livemint.

“As a broad guide, we believe around 55 to 60 per cent in debt and fixed-income options, 30 to 35 per cent in equity and hybrid funds, and 5 to 10 per cent in gold is a sensible balance for most retirees. Within this, one to two years of expenses should always stay in liquid form. The exact mix should be adjusted for age, other income such as pension or rent, and comfort with market movements. Adequate health insurance outside this corpus is equally important, so a medical expense never forces an untimely withdrawal from investments,” he added.