₹2 crore retirement corpus: How long will it last once you stop earning? Here’s the maths

₹2 crore for a retirement corpus sounds like a decent amount to start your second innings with. There are many financial thumb rules around managing your retirement corpus, and on paper, they may also appear workable. However, the biggest risk your corpus stares at is inflation. Sample this: if you spend ₹1 lakh a month today, at 6% inflation, your monthly expenses will rise to about ₹1.33 lakh after five years. That means five years later, your expenses will increase by over ₹4 lakh annually.
So, can a ₹2 crore retirement corpus really fund your retirement and give you the financial freedom you need? The answer depends on many factors, such as the retirement age, monthly expenses, the growth rate of your corpus, and, of course, inflation and medical expenses.
In this article, we take a look at how long your retirement corpus will last based on your expenses, inflation, and returns on invested corpus.
If your monthly expenses are ₹1.5 lakh, and your corpus grows at 8%, you’d run out of money in 12 years and 10 months. On a ₹2 crore corpus, withdrawing ₹1.5 lakh amounts to a withdrawal rate of 9%, which is 1 percentage point higher than the growth rate of the portfolio. Due to inflation and a higher withdrawal rate, the probability of running out of money in the early stages of post-retirement life is much higher in this scenario.
|Year
Portfolio Start (Rs)
Investment Growth (Rs)
Annual Withdrawal (Rs)
Portfolio End (Rs)
|Year 1
2,00,00,000
15,22,917
18,00,000
1,97,22,917
|Year 2
1,97,22,917
14,96,125
19,08,000
1,93,11,042
|Year 3
1,93,11,042
14,58,273
20,22,480
1,87,46,835
|Year 4
1,87,46,835
14,07,940
21,43,829
1,80,10,946
|Year 5
1,80,10,946
13,43,560
22,72,459
1,70,82,048
|Year 6
1,70,82,048
12,63,409
24,08,806
1,59,36,651
|Year 7
1,59,36,651
11,65,588
25,53,334
1,45,48,906
|Year 8
1,45,48,906
10,48,008
27,06,534
1,28,90,379
|Year 9
1,28,90,379
9,08,372
28,68,927
1,09,29,824
|Year 10
1,09,29,824
7,44,156
30,41,062
86,32,918
|Year 11
86,32,918
5,52,590
32,23,526
59,61,982
|Year 12
59,61,982
3,30,632
34,16,937
28,75,677
|Year 13
28,75,677
81,965
29,57,641
Depleted
Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate
Going by the same assumptions, if your monthly expense is ₹1 lakh, which is 8% return on the portfolio, your corpus would last a little longer – 20 years and 8 months. In this scenario, the withdrawal rate is 6%, which is 2 percentage points lower than the portfolio’s growth rate.
|Year
Portfolio Start (Rs)
Investment Growth (Rs)
Annual Withdrawal (Rs)
Portfolio End (Rs)
|Year 1
2,00,00,000
15,48,611
12,00,000
2,03,48,611
|Year 3
2,06,50,028
15,94,262
13,48,320
2,08,95,970
|Year 5
2,10,77,224
16,21,301
15,14,972
2,11,83,553
|Year 7
2,12,03,596
16,23,392
17,02,223
2,11,24,765
|Year 9
2,09,33,121
15,92,744
19,12,618
2,06,13,247
|Year 11
2,01,48,112
15,19,820
21,49,017
1,95,18,915
|Year 13
1,87,04,919
13,92,989
24,14,636
1,76,83,272
|Year 15
1,64,28,812
11,98,120
27,13,085
1,49,13,847
|Year 17
1,31,07,929
9,18,089
30,48,422
1,09,77,596
|Year 19
84,86,099
5,32,207
34,25,207
55,93,099
|Year 20
55,93,099
2,91,966
36,30,719
22,54,346
|Year 21
22,54,346
44,986
22,99,332
Depleted
Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate
If your monthly expense is ₹75,000, and your investment continues to grow at 8% annually, your corpus will last 29 years and 9 months. This comes down to a withdrawal rate of 4.5%. This means the growth rate of your portfolio is 3.5 percentage points higher than the withdrawal rate, which is a good spot to be in.
|Year
Portfolio Start (Rs)
Investment Growth (Rs)
Annual Withdrawal (Rs)
Portfolio End (Rs)
|Year 1
2,00,00,000
15,61,459
9,00,000
2,06,61,459
|Year 3
2,13,19,521
1,6,62,256
1,011,240
2,19,70,538
|Year 5
2,26,10,363
17,60,171
11,36,229
2,32,34,305
|Year 7
2,38,37,069
18,52,294
12,76,667
2,44,12,695
|Year 9
2,49,54,492
19,34,930
14,34,463
2,54,54,959
|Year 11
2,59,05,709
20,03,435
16,11,763
2,62,97,381
|Year 13
2,66,19,540
20,52,010
18,10,977
2,68,60,573
|Year 15
2,70,07,577
20,73,468
20,34,814
2,70,46,231
|Year 17
2,69,60,660
20,58,944
22,86,317
2,67,33,288
|Year 19
2,63,44,672
19,97,563
25,68,905
2,57,73,330
|Year 21
2,49,95,545
18,76,036
28,86,422
2,39,85,159
|Year 23
2,27,13,340
16,78,182
32,43,184
2,11,48,338
|Year 25
1,92,55,212
13,84,365
36,44,041
1,69,95,536
|Year 27
1,43,27,080
9,70,826
40,94,445
1,12,03,462
|Year 29
75,73,767
4,08,889
46,00,518
33,82,138
|Year 30
33,82,138
82,503
34,64,641
Depleted
Inflation Rate: 6%
Source: Finnovate
Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, suggests that a modest withdrawal rate is key. “What makes the money last is a sensible withdrawal rate. We believe drawing around 4 to 5 per cent of the corpus in the first year, roughly ₹8 to 10 lakh, and then raising it modestly with inflation, gives the corpus a very good chance of lasting through a long retirement. A balanced retirement portfolio can reasonably be expected to deliver around 8 to 9 per cent a year over the long run. That comfortably exceeds the withdrawal rate, so the corpus can keep growing even while it supports regular income.”
According to Karkera, a retiree’s portfolio should lean towards safety without giving up growth altogether, since retirement can easily last 25 to 30 years. “On the debt side, government-backed options such as the Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme and RBI floating rate bonds offer assured, regular income, while short-duration debt funds, high-quality corporate bonds and bank deposits add stability and liquidity. For the emergency and near-term bucket, liquid funds or arbitrage funds work well. On the growth side, flexi-cap, multi-cap and balanced advantage funds give equity exposure with relatively lower volatility than aggressive categories. A small allocation to gold adds diversification,” Karkera told Livemint.
“As a broad guide, we believe around 55 to 60 per cent in debt and fixed-income options, 30 to 35 per cent in equity and hybrid funds, and 5 to 10 per cent in gold is a sensible balance for most retirees. Within this, one to two years of expenses should always stay in liquid form. The exact mix should be adjusted for age, other income such as pension or rent, and comfort with market movements. Adequate health insurance outside this corpus is equally important, so a medical expense never forces an untimely withdrawal from investments,” he added.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.<br><br> Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.
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