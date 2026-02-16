₹20 crore and still not enough? Rethinking retirement planning
Shipra Singh 5 min read 16 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
At the Mint Money Festival, Aarati Krishnan explains why retirement feels harder today, why 25x may not be enough, and how inflation, longevity and compounding reshape the real corpus goal.
Retirement planning has always been about one deceptively simple question: how much is enough?
