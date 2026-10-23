₹25,000 cover against firecracker mishap in Diwali: How to avail, premium for 30-day financial protection, 11-day plan

PhonePe is offering 25,000 insurance cover against firecracker mishap amid the festive season. Here's how to avail the products; check details of premium payment for 30-day financial protection, and 11-day plan.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published23 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
PhonePe is offering <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 insurance cover against firecracker mishap amid the festive season.
PhonePe is offering ₹25,000 insurance cover against firecracker mishap amid the festive season. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Fintech payments platform PhonePe has announced its comprehensive firecracker insurance for the third consecutive year, offering medical coverage of up to 25,000 for “fixed, pocket-friendly premiums”, the company said in a release.

The Walmart-owned platform said that its firecracker insurance, available digitally on PhonePe and underwritten by Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI), protects customers against firecracker-induced mishaps during the Diwali festive season.

What is the firecracker insurance on PhonePe?

A seasonal micro-insurance product, it aims to provide enhanced assurance and protection to buyers so they can enjoy their Diwali festivities knowing they have financial support in the event of an unanticipated incident.

Also Read | Investing in property? How to ensure you avoid any tax notice for property

The policy offers protection across three main areas:

  • Hospitalisation Cover: Provides reimbursement up to 25,000 for inpatient medical stays exceeding 24 hours. This protects the primary policyholder, spouse, and up to two dependent children.
  • Day-Care Treatment: Covers medical expenses up to 25,000 for minor procedures or burn treatments requiring less than 24 hours of hospital admission. This protects the primary policyholder, spouse, and up to two dependent children.
  • Accidental Death Benefit: Provides a fixed lump-sum payout of 25,000 (applicable exclusively to the primary policyholder). This is limited exclusively to the primary policyholder.

Also Read | Want to invest Diwali bonus? Compare returns for ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh in PPF, SIP

What is the premium plans?

According to the release, the insurance coverage is offered through two variants to accommodate different festive schedules. However, for clarity during purchase, only one active plan is displayed on the platform at any given point:

  • 30-day plan: Priced at 21, this variant is live from October 15, offering active policy coverage till November 14. Valid for 30 days from the date of purchase.
  • 11-day plan: Priced at 11, this variant goes live closer to Diwali on November 5, providing coverage till November 15. Valid for 11 days from the date of purchase.

Also Read | DA hike: Employees anticipate ‘Diwali gift’ after Cabinet meet on 28 October

How users can avail coverage on the PhonePe app:

“The plan has been designed to be simple, transparent, and easily accessible. Users can purchase the policy in under a minute, directly on the PhonePe app, and secure immediate coverage,” the release added.

Here is the stepwise guide:

  • Open the Insurance section on the PhonePe app and select Firecracker Insurance.
  • Select the plan details, with a sum insured of 25,000 and a fixed premium of 11 or 21, with only one variant active at a time.
  • View the insurer’s information and a detailed breakdown of the plan benefits.
  • Fill in the policyholder’s details and tap ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete the process.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyInsurance
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance ₹25,000 cover against firecracker mishap in Diwali: How to avail, premium for 30-day financial protection, 11-day plan
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.