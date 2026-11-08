₹3 lakh per year? Can parents invest ₹1.5 lakh each in their child’s PPF account? Income Tax rules, limits explained

Investors sometimes misunderstand the limits when making deposits in their child's public provident fund account. Here's how much each parent can invest for their child while keeping the annual contribution tax-free. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published8 Nov 2026, 08:41 PM IST
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<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 lakh per year? If explain if parents can invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh each in their child’s PPF account, according to Income-Tax rules.
₹3 lakh per year? If explain if parents can invest ₹1.5 lakh each in their child’s PPF account, according to Income-Tax rules. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Parents can secure their child's future and help them get a leg up financially. Here, a government-backed savings scheme, such as the public provident fund, is a safe, long-term bet. Offering 7.1% interest rate this quarter, PPF can help with your child's big expenses — be it for healthcare, marriage, education or other aspirations.

Want to invest in PPF for minors? Here's how

Everyone is allowed one PPF account, which can be opened with a bank or the post office. For children and minor applicants, a parent or guardian can open a joint PPF account, which must be converted upon the account holder's 18th birthday. Here's how to open an account for a minor:

  • Fill out and submit the application to your preferred bank or closest post office.
  • This will include KYC documents such as your Aadhaar Card copy (or your child's), proof of residence, and a passport-size photo.
  • You can also open a PPF account directly through your bank via online or mobile banking, with KYC.

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  • Once the minor accountholder attains majority (reaches 18 years of age), they must submit a revised application form and documents to the bank or post office.
  • Notably, while the original tenure of PPF accounts is 15 years, this can be extended in five-year blocks indefinitely through continuation requests submitted to the bank or post office.

3 lakh per year? What can parents invest tax-free in child’s PPF?

Investors sometimes misunderstand the tax-free investment limits when depositing amounts into their child's PPF account. While you may be confused that each parent can individually invest 1.5 lakh each in your child's PPF account, this mathematically raises the annual contribution to 3 lakh — way above the tax-free 1.5 lakh cap.

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According to PPF rules, the total tax-free contribution is 1.5 lakh per financial year, and this includes deposits made to own and children's accounts combined. Thus, a minor’s PPF account cannot receive more than 1.5 lakh in total contributions (from both parents combined) in a given tax year, regardless of who contributes.

Check the scenarios/illustrations below for how the limit functions:

ScenarioFather’s inputMother’s inputPPF totalTax free
Both parents invest 1.5 lakh each in child’s account 1.5 lakh 1.5 lakh 3 lakhNo
Both parents equally divide contribution within limit 75,000 75,000 1.5 lakhYes
Father invests in own + child’s account 1 lakh (own) + 50,000 (child) 1.5 lakh (own) 50,000Yes
Total exceeds contribution limit 1 lakh 1 lakh 2 lakhNo

Under income tax laws, contributions made to a child's PPF account are treated as a “gift”. Further, interest earned is credited to the child’s account but may be clubbed with the higher-earning parent's income as per tax rules.

However, as PPF interest is completely tax-free, it usually does not add any tax burden for the parent. Thus, regardless of one or two parents / guardians' contributions, the total deposit in a child’s PPF account cannot exceed 1.5 lakh in a given financial year. Acknowledging and understanding this rule can help in avoiding excess deposits and ensure proper tax compliance.

Gift your child their PPF account at 18 years of age

Here's how much total annual contributions of 50,000, 1 lakh and 1.5 lakh (tax free limit each financial year), made either as lumpsum or monthly credits, can generate for your child over an 18-year period. We calculate —

  • 1,50,000: Lumpsum investment of 1.5 lakh annually for 18 years at interest rate of 7.1% totals to 27 lakh and earns interest of more than 28.14 lakh, for total maturity corpus of over 55.14 lakh at age 18 for your child.

The same 1.5 lakh can also be invested as contributions of 12,500 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the same maturity amount.

As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated 75 lakh and earned interest of 6 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over 6.75 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.

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  • 1,00,000: Lumpsum investment of 1 lakh annually for 18 years at interest rate of 7.1% totals to 18 lakh and earns interest of more than 18.76 lakh, for total maturity corpus of over 36.76 lakh at age 18 for your child.

The same 1 lakh can also be invested as contributions of 8,340 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the similar maturity amount.

As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated 50 lakh and earned interest of 4 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over 4.50 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.

  • 50,000: Lumpsum investment of 50,000 annually for 18 years at interest rate of 7.1% totals to 9 lakh and earns interest of more than 9.38 lakh, for total maturity corpus of over 18.38 lakh at age 18 for your child.

The same 50,000 can also be invested as contributions of 4,200 each month for a period of 18 years, instead of lumpsum, for the same maturity amount.

As an adult account holder, if they choose to continue the PPF with the same annual or monthly contribution for another 42 years, they will have accumulated 25 lakh and earned interest of 2 crore, for combined 50-year maturity corpus of over 2.25 crore at 60 years of age for retirement.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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