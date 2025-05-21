₹3 lakh personal loan eligibility: Is a credit score of 510 good enough?

Securing a personal loan with a credit score of 510 poses significant difficulties for aspirational borrowers. Generally, a credit score below 600 is considered poor and inadequate.
It indicates improper financial planning on the borrowers part and a possible history of defaults or high credit utilisation. Most of the banks and financial institutions prefer applicants with a credit score of 750 or above for personal loans, as this score reflects responsible credit behaviour and a lower risk of default.
Animesh Hardia, Senior Vice President, Quantitative Research at 1 Finance, says “With a credit score as low as 510, qualifying for a ₹3 lakh personal loan from banks or major NBFCs is extremely unlikely. Such a low score signals a troubled credit history-missed payments, defaults, settlements or a high debt load-which makes lenders wary. If you do find a lender willing to offer a loan, it will likely come with a very high interest rate, often through riskier channels like P2P lending. In this situation, it’s wise to focus on improving your credit situation before seeking new loans.”
To boost your creditworthiness:
It is therefore amply clear that a credit score of 510 poses serious challenges in helping and assisting aspirational borrowers in securing their desired personal loans or credit cards.
That is why looking out for alternative lending opportunities and focusing on improving your credit profile along with building on your credit score can boost your loan approval chances in a positive way.
