₹50 lakh retirement savings: Calculate your monthly income at 7%, 7.5%, 8% and 8.5% without dipping into your corpus

Making sacrifices in the initial stages of life and building a retirement corpus of ₹50 lakh is a significant financial milestone. However, for retirees, saving and accumulating this money is only half the challenge.

The bigger question after having such a corpus remains: How much monthly income can it generate to help the retiree meet monthly expenses without eating into the principal?

A straightforward method to estimate this income is to calculate the interest earned on this corpus at different annual rates. Therefore, assuming the entire ₹50 lakh corpus remains invested and generates a steady return, retirees can withdraw only the interest, while ensuring the original amount remains intact.

How much monthly income can ₹ 50 lakh generate? The monthly income an individual can generate from a fixed corpus amount depends entirely on the annual interest rate earned on the investment. At 7%, for example, a ₹50 lakh corpus can generate approximately ₹29,167 per month, and as the rate earned increases, the potential monthly income will increase proportionately.

Here is how the calculations look at four different annual return assumptions.

View full Image View full Image Note: These are illustrative calculations based on simple annual interest divided into 12 equal monthly amounts. They assume the ₹ 50 lakh principal remains untouched and the stated rate is earned consistently.

The key area of focus in retirement planning is that as an individual gets older and nears retirement, their income sources tend to diminish. Hence, proper planning and a long-term vision are essential to navigate the financial challenges in such a situation.

It is also essential for retirees not to opt for an investment merely because it offers a higher interest rate. Capital protection, liquidity needs, their current financial situation, debt obligations (if any), family responsibilities, the frequency of interest payments and the financial institution’s credibility where they invest their funds are vital considerations that cannot be overlooked.

What are different investment options retirees can consider before investing ₹ 50 lakh? Retirees can explore several different asset classes and investment options such as:

Bank fixed deposits (FDs) Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) The Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) Other lucrative investment options, subject to eligibility and applicable investment limits All these investment options have distinct limits and applicable rules. For example, the SCSS scheme offers eligible investors quarterly interest payments. The scheme also comes with a maximum permissible investment limit of ₹30 lakh and is open only to senior citizens, with a few exceptions.

On similar lines, the Post Office MIS scheme has a maximum investment limit of ₹9 lakh for a single account and ₹15 lakh for a joint account. Therefore, the entire corpus of ₹50 lakh cannot be invested in either the Post Office MIS or SCSS individually. Such a corpus will require extensive planning for deployment across different investment avenues to maximize long-term benefits.

With these aspects in mind, retirees may consider diversifying their corpus across suitable investment options rather than putting all their savings into a single investment.

Not only that, but retirees should also maintain an ‘emergency fund’ to cover unforeseen expenses without disrupting their long-term financial objectives and investment targets.

What are tax implications to keep in mind? Finally, the interest earned from bank fixed deposits, SCSS scheme investments, Post Office MIS or other similar small savings scheme investments is generally taxable under the investor's applicable income tax slab.

As a result, the actual post-tax monthly income may be lower than the figures shown above. Eligible senior citizens may also claim deductions under Section 80TTB of the old Income Tax Act, 1961 (Section 153 of the Income Tax Act, 2025) along with other legal provisions, depending on their individual circumstances, subject to prevailing tax rules and the applicable tax regime.