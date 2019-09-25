Interest for 2018-19 will soon be credited to the accounts of more than 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO after the Labour Ministry notified 8.65% interest rate on EPF or Employees Provident Fund for 2018-19. This will pave the way for crediting ₹54,000 crore as 8.65% interest for 2018-19, into the accounts of more than 6 crore EPFO subscribers. EPF withdrawal claims for 2018-19 will also be settled at higher rate of 8.65% for 2018-19. EPFO had been settling claims for 2018-19 at 8.55%, the interest rate approved for 2017-18. EPFO had approved 8.65% interest rate in February 22, 2019.

How to check if EPF interest has been credited:

You can check your PF balance online through the EPFO website or through the Umang app

EPFO website

-Log-in to the EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

-From the 'Our Services' tab on the left corner, click on the 'For Employees' option.

-Now click on the Member Passbook.

-Log-in with your UAN number and password.

-After logging-in, you can access your PF account and check your available balance.

Umang app on mobile

EPFO provides various services through the centralised mobile app of the government, called Umang.

-Download the application from Play Store/App Store.

-Open the Umang app on your smartphone and select EPFO.

-Click on the 'Employee Centric Services.'

-Click on 'View Passbook' to check your EPF balance.

-Enter your UAN and click on Get OTP

-Enter the OTP and click on 'login.'

-Select the member ID of the company for which you want to check the EPF balance.

-Your passbook will be displayed on the screen along with your EPF balance.

Only those members who have activated their UAN and have registered on the UAN member portal can check their balance online.

The interest rate of Employees' provident fund (EPF) increased to 8.65% for the financial year 2018-19#EPFO pic.twitter.com/SDCRy08PRm — EPFO (@socialepfo) September 24, 2019

Missed call, SMS service

But what if you don’t have internet access on your cell phone? In that case, you can simply give a missed call to 011-22901406. The authority will send you an SMS with the details.

The message facility can also be used to know the PF amount. Simply SMS EPFOHO <UAN><LAN> to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.



