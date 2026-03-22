₹82 lakh crore mutual fund boom signals shift from FDs – but are households over-equitising?

India is in the middle of a genuine financial shift. For decades, household savings largely flowed into fixed deposits, gold, and real estate. Today, a growing share is moving into equities - primarily through mutual fund SIPs.

The numbers are not anecdotal; they are structural.

Monthly SIP inflows stood at ₹29,845 crore in February 2026, after crossing ₹31,000 crore in January. Total mutual fund assets are now about ₹82 lakh crore, with SIP assets alone at roughly ₹16.36 lakh crore. Nearly 9.92 crore SIP accounts are actively contributing. Over a longer horizon, the change is even more visible: the share of equity and mutual funds in household financial savings has risen from about 2% in FY12 to 15.2% in FY25. Individual investors now own 18.8% of listed equities (as of September 2025).

The direction is clear: India is equity-ising.

But does that mean households are over-equitising?

At a national level, the answer is no. According to SEBI’s Investor Survey 2025, only about 9.5% of households invest in securities markets. Participation remains low in aggregate terms. The median Indian household is not sitting on an equity-heavy portfolio.

The real issue lies elsewhere. It is not about how many households invest. It is about how those who invest are building their portfolios.

SIP Growth Is Real - But SIP Is a Method, Not an Asset Class SIPs deserve credit. They have institutionalised disciplined investing. They reduce timing errors and make equity participation accessible. Behaviourally, this is a significant achievement.

But a SIP does not reduce equity risk. It reduces timing risk.

If a portfolio is 80–90% equity - especially tilted toward mid- and small-cap funds - a 30–40% market correction will still translate into a 30–40% portfolio drawdown. The fact that the money went in monthly does not change that outcome.

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This distinction is where the conversation needs more depth.

The comfort of a ₹20,000 monthly SIP often hides the reality that over time, this builds into a large equity corpus. What begins as a manageable monthly commitment can evolve into concentrated market exposure without a corresponding increase in liquidity buffers or asset diversification.

Where the Silent Risk Is Building The concern is not that Indian households are speculating recklessly. It is subtler than that. It shows up in three specific ways.

1. Rising Equity Share in Incremental Savings When the share of equity and mutual funds in household financial savings jumps from 2% to 15.2% over a little more than a decade, it signals a structural reallocation. Incremental savings are increasingly market-linked.

This is healthy in principle. Equity participation supports capital formation and long-term wealth creation. But when incremental flows are consistently directed toward equities while traditional buffers (cash, short-term debt) do not grow proportionately, portfolio stability becomes more sensitive to market cycles.

In other words, the system becomes more pro-cyclical.

2. Concentration in Higher-Beta Segments Over the past few years, mid-cap, small-cap, and thematic funds have seen strong retail interest. These categories can deliver outsized returns during expansion phases. But they are also more volatile and less liquid during stress.

If a meaningful portion of the ₹29,000–31,000 crore monthly SIP flows is directed toward these segments, corrections can be sharper when flows slow or reverse. The risk is not immediate collapse. The risk is drawdown depth.

Many new investors have not yet experienced a prolonged bear market. A 35% fall in a diversified large-cap index is manageable over time. A 45–50% fall in smaller segments, combined with income uncertainty, tests conviction.

3. Time Horizon Mismatch Equity works best over long durations. Empirically, the probability of negative returns declines as holding periods extend beyond 7–10 years. However, many households are using equity SIPs for goals five years away or less: housing down payments, children’s education, weddings.

When markets cooperate, this works. When they do not, the outcome depends on sequence risk - what happens in the final two years before the goal. This is not theory; it is mathematics. A 30% fall in year four of a five-year plan requires over 40% recovery just to break even. Markets do not operate on personal timelines.

The Behavioural Layer The strongest stress test for retail participation will not be inflows during bull markets. It will be behaviour during prolonged drawdowns.

India now has nearly 9.92 crore SIP accounts. That is scale. But how many of these investors have experienced two consecutive weak years? How many have had to choose between continuing SIPs and preserving cash flow during economic slowdown?

The intersection of market risk and income risk is where over-equitisation becomes visible. If household income is cyclical - small businesses, commission-based roles, discretionary sectors - market downturns and income stress often coincide. Liquidity becomes priority, and equity exposure is reduced at the worst possible time.

That is not a structural flaw in SIPs. It is a mismatch between exposure and resilience.

So, Are We Over-Equitising? At the country level, no. Participation remains under 10% of households. Within the investing cohort, in some cases, yes.

A household may be over-equitised if:

Emergency reserves are inadequate relative to monthly expenses.

Equity constitutes a dominant share of financial assets despite near-term liabilities.

Portfolio allocation is concentrated in high-volatility segments.

A 30% drawdown would force behavioural change rather than strategic rebalancing. Over-equitising is not about high equity exposure alone. It is about equity exposure without sufficient buffer.

The Path Forward The solution is not to reduce SIP culture. It is to mature it.

Financialisation must be accompanied by balance-sheet thinking. Liquidity buffers, goal-based allocation, diversified exposure, and periodic rebalancing are not sophisticated add-ons - they are necessary complements.

India’s equity story is still early. The shift from 2% to 15.2% equity share in household financial savings reflects confidence in growth and markets. That confidence is not misplaced. But sustainable participation requires recognising that automation is not insulation. A SIP can build wealth and cannot eliminate volatility.

The real test of India’s equity-ising phase will not be how much money enters markets during expansion. It will be how steadily households stay invested when the cycle turns. That is where thoughtful allocation, not just disciplined contribution, will determine outcomes.