RSU paradox: when your biggest wealth creator becomes a concentration risk

Ankita Pathak
4 min read30 Jun 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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Once RSUs vest, deciding to hold them is financially equivalent to choosing to buy more of your employer's shares.
Summary
RSUs can be powerful wealth creators, but holding on to every vested share ties your career and investments to the same company, creating a concentration risk many employees overlook.

Once seen as exclusive C-suite perks, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) have evolved into a key wealth-creation tool used to retain high-performing employees. Recent disclosures around Nvidia's India-based workforce underscore this trend, with select employees receiving one-time stock grants ranging from about 5 lakh to 1 crore.

Globally, equity now accounts for 30-50% of compensation for mid- to senior-level talent across sectors such as technology, finance and pharmaceuticals.

If your compensation includes RSUs, they can significantly accelerate wealth creation—provided your company's stock continues to perform well.

Ultimately, vesting day comes with its own set of thrills. The RSUs flip to actual equities, and you feel financially rewarded for your 60-hour weekly grinds. But what appears as a testament to your hard work may actually be pushing you towards a concentration crisis.

Also Read | Investing in global stocks directly? Understand costs and nominee rules first

Imagine that instead of RSUs, your employer gave you a one-time cash bonus of $5,250 (about 5 lakh). Would you immediately log into your Demat account and invest the entire amount in the stock of the company you work for?

You probably wouldn't.

But, mathematically and financially, that's exactly what you're doing by holding on to vested RSUs. Choosing not to sell is effectively the same as choosing to buy more of your employer's stock. Over time, that decision can lead to one of the most painful financial mistakes a professional can make: falling into the concentration trap.

Double exposure

There is broad consensus among financial advisers that no single stock—even if acquired through RSUs—should account for more than 20% of an investor's portfolio. Beyond that threshold, concentration risk rises sharply and the benefits of diversification begin to erode.

Allowing RSUs to accumulate year after year creates a double-whammy: your career and your wealth become tied to the same company.

If the company struggles, your salary, bonuses and career prospects may come under pressure. If the broader industry weakens, the risk of job losses and fewer employment opportunities increases. At the same time, the value of your vested shares could also plunge, eroding your savings.

Lessons from history

Not every company is the next Nvidia. Depending on your employer to generate both your income and your investment returns can create unnecessary concentration risk.

History offers plenty of cautionary tales. In 2022, as the covid-era market rally faded, technology stocks were hammered. Meta lost about 70% from its peak, while pandemic favourites such as Zoom and Peloton shed more than 80% of their market value. A more recent example is Silicon Valley Bank, where employees saw both their jobs and stock wealth disappear following the bank's collapse in 2023.

These weren't speculative penny stocks. They were profitable companies with strong balance sheets that were overtaken by rapidly changing technological and economic conditions. A JP Morgan study found that 54% of companies that experienced catastrophic declines were profitable at their peaks.

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Those who view RSUs as a ticket to extraordinary wealth often point to Nvidia, Tesla and Apple. But for every employee who became a millionaire, thousands at companies such as Snowflake, Cisco and Dropbox have seen their undiversified wealth stagnate—or, in some cases, evaporate.

Breaking the trap

Avoiding excessive RSU concentration requires a disciplined approach to both holding and selling vested shares.

Start with a wealth audit. Excluding your home, if more than 15% of your liquid net worth is invested in your employer's stock, you may already be entering the danger zone.

Next, set a hard ceiling—say 14%. Treat this as your maximum allocation to company stock. If a new vest pushes your exposure above that limit, sell the excess. The decision should ideally be executed immediately rather than based on expectations of where the stock may move next.

Also Read | The opportunity cost of waiting for the perfect entry or exit point

Automating your exit can help overcome the fear of missing out (FOMO). Instead of relying on willpower, consider setting up an automated trading plan. This not only reduces emotional decision-making but can also help avoid insider-trading complications while systematically redirecting proceeds into diversified index funds.

RSU holders may also benefit from predefined exit rules—for example, selling a portion of vested shares every quarter, every six months or annually, or whenever the stock crosses a predetermined price threshold.

On your next vesting day, don't treat "hold" as the default option. Selling part of your position and diversifying may be exactly what keeps your portfolio healthy.

Ankita Pathak, head – global investments, Ionic Asset

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