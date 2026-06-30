RSU paradox: when your biggest wealth creator becomes a concentration risk

Once seen as exclusive C-suite perks, Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) have evolved into a key wealth-creation tool used to retain high-performing employees. Recent disclosures around Nvidia's India-based workforce underscore this trend, with select employees receiving one-time stock grants ranging from about ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.
Globally, equity now accounts for 30-50% of compensation for mid- to senior-level talent across sectors such as technology, finance and pharmaceuticals.
If your compensation includes RSUs, they can significantly accelerate wealth creation—provided your company's stock continues to perform well.
Ultimately, vesting day comes with its own set of thrills. The RSUs flip to actual equities, and you feel financially rewarded for your 60-hour weekly grinds. But what appears as a testament to your hard work may actually be pushing you towards a concentration crisis.