The Real Time Gross Settlement (RGTS) service for fund transfers will not be available for 14 hours today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had informed.

"As technical upgrade of RBI's #RTGS is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, 2021, #RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021. #NEFT system will continue to be operational as usual during this period for #moneytransfers," the RBI tweeted on Thursday.

As technical upgrade of RBI's #RTGS is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, 2021, #RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021. #NEFT system will continue to be operational as usual during this period for #moneytransfers. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 15, 2021





Under RTGS, there is continuous and real-time settlement of fund-transfers individually on a transaction-by-transaction basis without netting. It is a safe and secure system for funds transfer without any upper or maximum ceiling and is available on all days on 24x7x365 basis.

It further said banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

Important announcement on #RTGS.



RTGS System will not be available from 00.00hrs - 14.00hrs on Sunday, 18-April-2021 for maintenance at RBI. #NEFT System will continue to operate during this period.@RBI @RBIsays pic.twitter.com/NRJYmoxEYm — Canara Bank (@canarabank) April 17, 2021





Last week, the central bank had proposed to expand RTGS and NEFT facilities to non-bank payment system firms in a phased manner. The objective of the move is to encourage participation of non-banks across payment systems.

The RTGS facility was made available round-the-clock on all days from December 14 last year, making India one of the few countries to operate the system 24x7.

In case of RTGS, one can transfer a minimum of ₹2 lakh at a time. The transfers are continuous, on a transaction-by-transaction basis. There is no limit on the amount one can transfer.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.