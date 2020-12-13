RTGS money transfer facility to be operational 24X7 from tonight

In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) round-the-clock from tomorrow (December 14). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the RTGS facility would become operational 24X7 from 12:30 am tonight. "It has been decided "to make RTGS available round the clock on all days of the year with effect from 00:30 hours on December 14, 2020," the RBI said.