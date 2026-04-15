Rule of 72 decoded: This is how long PPF, FD, SCSS and SSY take to double your money

Have you ever wondered how long it will really take for your money to double in safe investments such as PPF, FDs, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) or Post Office savings schemes? The answer to this question lies in a simple yet effective financial formula known as the Rule of 72.

The Rule of 72 helps investors quickly estimate how much time it will take for their wealth to grow. This way, this formula can also be used to compare fixed-income options for a rough estimate of their performance and investment viability.

Furthermore, the data obtained from such a comparison can be used to plan long-term financial investments based on well-thought-out economic goals, without complexity or difficult mathematical models.

What is the Rule of 72? The Rule of 72 is nothing but a simple yet powerful formula that can be utilised to estimate the time it takes for your money to double at a fixed annual rate of return. In this, you simply divide 72 by the interest rate or the rate of return offered by a particular investment product or scheme, to get the approximate number of years for the corpus to double.

This way, investors can quickly compare different investment savings, schemes, products or offers and get a clear picture of the future returns.

Example 1: If your investment earns 8% annually, your money will double in 72/8 = 9 years.

Example 2: If your investment earns 6% annually, your money will double in 72/6 = 12 years.

Prominent government-backed small savings schemes in India India's small savings ecosystem includes government-backed, easy-to-understand, low-risk investment options. These investment asset classes are designed for tax efficiency, wealth preservation, stability and guaranteed returns.

Popular schemes include Provident Fund (PPF), SSY, SCSS, Post Office Time Deposits, and Post Office Savings Account. The primary objective of these schemes is to cater to long-term savers, financially aware parents building a secure corpus for their children’s well-being, and recent retirees aiming to seek consistent returns with capital conservation.

Top small savings schemes and time to double money

Scheme Interest Rate (p.a.) Estimate years needed to double wealth (Rule of 72) Public Provident Fund (PPF) 7.1% ~10.1 years Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) 8.2% ~8.8 years Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.2% ~8.8 years Post Office Time Deposit (5-Year) 7.5% ~9.6 years Simple Fixed Deposit (Bank FD avg.) 7.0% ~10.3 years

(Rates as per Government of India notification for April–June 2026 quarter; Rule of 72 used for estimation)

These rates, therefore, clearly indicate why SSY and SCSS continue to rank among the fastest-compounding government-backed options. Furthermore, for investors who are willing to take on more risk and tolerate volatility, they can consider investing in Nifty 50 index funds, which typically offer returns of 12-13%, doubling in about 6 years. Still, do remember that market returns are subject to risks, market volatility and geopolitical complications. They are never assured.

The Rule of 72 is a powerful yet simple concept that can help investors quickly analyse and get a fair idea of how their wealth can grow in fixed-income investment instruments. Still, all the above schemes have their potential advantages and disadvantages; proper due diligence and guidance from a certified financial advisor must be considered before deciding to lock in on any investments.

Professional guidance of a certified professional is helpful because ultimately investment decisions should go well with your current financial health, debt levels, risk tolerance and time horizons. These simple considerations can help in balanced portfolio management and investment planning.