Rules for taxpayers to set off losses while filing tax returns

Loss from lotteries, crossword puzzles, race including horse race, card game and any other game of any sort or from gambling or betting of any form or nature cannot be set off or carried forward. However, loss from the business of owning and maintaining race horses can be set off against income from the business of owning and maintaining race horses. Setting-off rules from loss from a house property are relatively generous. It can be set off against any other head of income, but only to the extent of ₹2 lakh in a particular assessment year. If loss is not completely set off, it can be carried forward to the next year but in such case, it can only be set off against income from a house property.

