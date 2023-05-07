How is withdrawal of funds from PF taxed?1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Withdrawal of EPF balance within 5 years of opening it is taxable. Tax liability will be calculated for past years of contribution without considering exemptions/deductions claimed. No need to revise prior year tax returns.
What are the rules for withdrawing the proceeds from a provident fund (PF) account within five years of opening it, particulary if I have already claimed 80C deduction in previous years?
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×