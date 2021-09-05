Rules notified for giving pensioners tax return filing relief

“In the 75th year of Independence of our country, when we continue our endeavour with renewed vigour, we shall reduce compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age and above. For senior citizens who only have pension and interest income, I propose exemption from filing their income tax returns. The paying bank will deduct the necessary tax on their income," the minister had said in her budget speech.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}