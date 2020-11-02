Rules to keep in mind when borrowing from your relatives

It is not uncommon for people to borrow money from friends and relatives in times of financial hardship. The covid-19- induced crisis has led many to turn to their relatives or friends for help. However, just because it’s a personal transaction , don’t assume it’s not rule-bound. Though borrowing from or lending to a relative or friend is not a taxable transaction, there are certain other rules that you should keep in mind.

Mode of transfer

In case you are borrowing or lending an amount more than ₹20,000 to or from a relative or friend, then it has to be transferred through an account payee cheque or a bank draft, or an electronic transfer through a bank account.

The loan shouldn’t be given in cash or through a bearer’s cheque in case the amount is more than ₹20,000.

The same rules will apply in case of repayment. “Any repayment of loan amounting to ₹20,000 or more should be done through an account payee cheque or account payee bank draft or use of electronic clearing system through a bank account or through other electronic modes as may be prescribed, under Section 269T," said Shailesh Kumar, partner, Nangia & Co. LLP, a tax consultant firm.

“Violation of the above empowers the tax officer to levy a penalty to the extent of 100% of the amount involved," said Raghunathan Parthasarathy, associate partner, tax and regulatory services, BDO India, a tax consultant firm.

Interest taxability

While lending is not a taxable transaction, the interest earned from the lending activity will be fully taxable. “Any interest charged by the lender from any borrower (including a relative) is chargeable to income tax, generally under the head ‘income from other sources’," said Kumar.

Borrowers may also seek tax benefit on such interest. In case you have borrowed the money for the construction or purchase of house, you can claim tax deduction against the principal and interest repayment made. But you should keep certain documents handy in case of any query by the tax department. “Loan agreement (you should have one even if borrowing from relative), calculations of interest and principal repayment during the year, bank statement to show payments," said Kumar.

The NRI angle

If you are borrowing from or lending to a non-resident Indian (NRI), you will have to comply with requirements under the Indian Exchange Control Regulations.

“An Indian can accept rupee loans only from NRIs or a person of Indian origin and not from foreign nationals. The period of loan shall not be more than three years and the interest rate is restricted to 2% over the existing prime lending rate of State Bank of India," said Parthasarathy.

Apart from this, an Indian resident can also take foreign exchange loans from his close non-residentrelatives. “The amount of such loans can’t exceed $250,000 per year and it should be taken for at least one year and that too interest-free," said Parthasarathy.

An Indian resident can also lend to an NRI relative. This loan can only be given for a period of one year and it shall be interest-free. The amount of loan is restricted to the limit under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, which is $250,000.

So, don’t assume there are no tax rules applicable to you if you are borrowing from or lending to a relative. Do your due diligence.

