RuPay launches 'Link it, Forget it' campaign at IPL 2024 to promote credit card on UPI. Details here
RuPay is proudly associated with TATA IPL 2024 as an associate partner. The campaign will playfully engage with the audience, showcasing how linking RuPay credit cards to UPI eliminates the need to carry a physical wallet.
The ‘RuPay - Link it, Forget it’ campaign was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Created by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about RuPay Credit cards, which can be seamlessly linked to a UPI ID, enabling secure and convenient payments.