RuPay is proudly associated with TATA IPL 2024 as an associate partner. The campaign will playfully engage with the audience, showcasing how linking RuPay credit cards to UPI eliminates the need to carry a physical wallet.

The ‘RuPay - Link it, Forget it’ campaign was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Created by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about RuPay Credit cards, which can be seamlessly linked to a UPI ID, enabling secure and convenient payments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advent of RuPay Credit Card on UPI isn’t just about convenience anymore; it’s becoming a lifestyle choice. The overwhelming enthusiasm and positive reception from users highlight the significance of this feature. People are relishing the freedom and security of conducting transactions solely with their mobile phones, heralding it as a major leap in digital payment convenience.

The ‘Link It, Forget It’ campaign, featuring the dynamic Shankar Mahadevan and others, playfully suggests that leaving your physical wallet behind is no longer a worry. Owning a RuPay Credit Card renders your wallet almost obsolete, to the extent that you need to remember to forget it at home. The advertisements humorously depict scenarios where characters unintentionally carry their wallets and face humorous mishaps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This storyline is peppered with comedic moments and delivers a clear call to action to viewers: With RuPay, there’s no need to remember your wallet. As part of this campaign, additional ad films will be released throughout the league season.

Commenting on the campaign, Ramesh Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, NPCI, said, “RuPay’s innovative offering of linking credit cards on UPI marks a transformative moment in the payments space, fundamentally altering how credit cards are perceived and used. Through the ‘Link it, Forget it’ campaign, RuPay is not just presenting a different payment method but also positioning itself as a simple yet essential go-to choice in the gamut of options available today. The novelty and ease of use, coupled with a rewarding journey on every transaction are what sets the brand apart and make it more than just a credit card. This ingenious strategy signifies a remarkable shift in consumer payment behaviour and highlights our unwavering commitment to enhancing convenience through technological advancements and expanding the accessibility of digital payments. So, link your RuPay credit cards to UPI and leave your bulky wallets at home."

Rahul Mathew CCO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “A credit card that works on UPI is not just a game-changer, but also behavior-changing. It lets you ditch your wallet and still enjoy all the benefits of a credit card. Through this campaign, we are urging people to break the habit of carrying cards and opt for RuPay instead. And told it through fun stories around forgetting to forget your wallet." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can easily link your RuPay credit cards with your favorite UPI apps like BHIM, combining the convenience of UPI with the advantages of credit cards. Just request a RuPay credit card from your bank to experience smooth transactions with UPI. For further information, please visit our website.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!