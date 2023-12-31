RuPay launches New Year Cashback offer. Eligibility, cashback limit and all you need to know
Customers can earn up to ₹3,000 cashback on a minimum spend of ₹7,500 by linking their RuPay Credit Card to a UPI application.
Rupay has launched an exclusive New Year Cashback offer which is applicable from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The offer which is applicable on RuPay Credit Card UPI transactions is compatible with all UPI applications and is for a limited period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message