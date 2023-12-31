 RuPay launches New Year Cashback offer. Eligibility, cashback limit and all you need to know | Mint
RuPay launches New Year Cashback offer. Eligibility, cashback limit and all you need to know
Back Back

RuPay launches New Year Cashback offer. Eligibility, cashback limit and all you need to know

 Livemint

Customers can earn up to ₹3,000 cashback on a minimum spend of ₹7,500 by linking their RuPay Credit Card to a UPI application.

RuPay’s debit cards got a massive thrust from being associated with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme, India’s flagship financial inclusion programme

Rupay has launched an exclusive New Year Cashback offer which is applicable from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The offer which is applicable on RuPay Credit Card UPI transactions is compatible with all UPI applications and is for a limited period. 

How to avail New Year Cashback offer? 

Customers must have their RuPay Credit Card linked to a UPI application to be eligible for the New Year Cashback offer. The offer entails that users can earn a cashback of up to 3,000 on a minimum spend of 7,500. The cashback will be credited to the customer's account within a period of 30 days by the issuing bank. 

The offer is applicable in a select number of categories including Apparel, Electronics, Travel, Jewellery, Airlines, Hotels and Dinning; applicable on all UPI applications.

 

Published: 31 Dec 2023, 01:40 PM IST
