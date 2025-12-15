Rupee at 90: Why your holiday to Europe, Maldives, and parts of Southeast Asia may cost more
Shipra Singh 6 min read 15 Dec 2025, 03:46 pm IST
The rupee’s slide past ₹90 to the dollar is making overseas travel costlier—not just to the US, but across Europe, the Maldives and parts of Asia, with uneven impact by destination.
The rupee slipping past the ₹90 mark against the US dollar may sound like a problem mainly for travellers heading to the United States. But the reality is broader—and more expensive. From Europe to the Maldives and even parts of Southeast Asia, overseas holidays are quietly getting dearer as currency depreciation filters through flights, hotels and on-ground spending.
