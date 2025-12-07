Rupee at record low: Don’t ignore international investing for hedging currency risk
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 07 Dec 2025, 04:33 pm IST
Summary
With traditional domestic mutual funds reaching overseas investment caps, this guide explores alternative routes, including Gift City funds, foreign brokerage platforms, and global mutual funds, to help build a robust international portfolio.
With the rupee slipping to a record low of ₹90 against the dollar, the need to hedge your investment portfolio against currency depreciation is back in focus. This matters even more today, as Indians spend increasingly in foreign currency — on overseas vacations, education and other big-ticket needs. While the rupee has depreciated 5% against the dollar, it has historically depreciated 2.5-3% annually. Global diversification benefits from rupee depreciation, as a weakening rupee enhances the value of returns earned abroad.
