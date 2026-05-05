Rupee at record low: What it means for your personal finances, foreign travel, imports and markets — explained

The rupee fell to a record low against the US dollar on 5 May 2026 due to rising US-Iran tensions and soaring crude oil prices. This could impact India's economy as well as household spending. Details here.

Eshita Gain
Published5 May 2026, 08:07 PM IST
What a weak rupee means for your personal finances
What a weak rupee means for your personal finances(Pixabay)

The rupee slipped to a fresh record low on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran in West Asia. After a weak opening, it fell to 95.43 against the US dollar, marking its lowest-ever level.

The decline comes alongside a surge in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading above $110 per barrel, putting additional pressure on the currency and weighing on market sentiment. India’s external vulnerability remains closely tied to crude oil prices, given that it imports nearly 88% of its requirements, with about half sourced from the Middle East.

Though the depreciation of the domestic currency against the US dollar is often analysed in terms of macroeconomic indicators such as trade balances, inflation, and monetary policy, currency movements also influence everyday costs and household spending in many ways.

What areas may be impacted?

Changes in the rupee's value can affect the prices of imported goods and services, as well as expenses linked to foreign currency transactions. Here is a closer look at how a weakening rupee is influencing personal finances and what it means for Indian consumers.

  • Imported goods become costlier: Many electronic items, such as smartphones, laptops, or cars (especially with imported components), may see price increases as India relies heavily on imports in these segments. As the cost of importing these parts rises with a depreciating rupee, manufacturers will pass costs on to consumers.
  • Inflationary pressure on everyday items: A weakening rupee raises the cost of imports, leading to inflationary pressure on everyday items. Since India imports a large share of its crude oil, a weaker currency makes fuel costlier, increasing transportation and logistics expenses. This, in turn, pushes up prices of goods such as groceries, edible oils, packaged products, and appliances, reducing overall purchasing power.
  • Online subscriptions and services may cost more: Platforms billed in dollars, such as software subscriptions, OTT services and cloud-based tools, can become more expensive when the rupee weakens. As the exchange rate moves unfavourably, users effectively pay more in rupee terms for the same subscription paid in foreign currency.

Also Read | Dow, S&P 500 futures rise up to 0.6% as crude oil retreats; Intel jumps 4%
  • Equity market may face the brunt: Domestic equity markets may also face pressure when the rupee depreciates. A weaker currency can reduce returns for foreign investors in dollar terms, leading Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to reassess their investments or pull back money, which can lead to outflows and increased volatility in the stock market.
  • Gold gets costlier: Even if international gold prices remain unchanged, a weakening rupee can push up domestic gold prices, as imports become costlier in local currency terms and India imports a significant portion of the yellow metal. This raises costs for buyers in the local market while increasing the value of existing gold holdings, hence benefiting those who purchased gold earlier.

Also Read | Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex down 252 pts, Nifty 50 ends below 24,100
  • Foreign education and travel will become more expensive: A depreciating rupee increases the cost of foreign currency-linked expenses such as overseas education and international travel. University fees and living costs abroad, typically denominated in currencies like the US dollar or British pound, become more expensive in rupee terms. Similarly, international travel costs rise as expenses such as flight tickets, accommodation, dining, and shopping abroad require more rupees.
  • EMIs on foreign currency loans may increase: A weakening rupee can increase the burden of loans linked to foreign currencies. For borrowers with dollar-denominated education loans, or any other foreign currency obligations, repayments rise in rupee terms. This means that even if the interest rate or principal remains unchanged, the effective EMI outgo can increase due to currency fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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