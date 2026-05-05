Rupee at record low: What it means for your personal finances, foreign travel, imports and markets — explained

The rupee slipped to a fresh record low on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran in West Asia. After a weak opening, it fell to 95.43 against the US dollar, marking its lowest-ever level.
The decline comes alongside a surge in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading above $110 per barrel, putting additional pressure on the currency and weighing on market sentiment. India’s external vulnerability remains closely tied to crude oil prices, given that it imports nearly 88% of its requirements, with about half sourced from the Middle East.
Though the depreciation of the domestic currency against the US dollar is often analysed in terms of macroeconomic indicators such as trade balances, inflation, and monetary policy, currency movements also influence everyday costs and household spending in many ways.
Changes in the rupee's value can affect the prices of imported goods and services, as well as expenses linked to foreign currency transactions. Here is a closer look at how a weakening rupee is influencing personal finances and what it means for Indian consumers.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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