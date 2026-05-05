Rupee falls to 95.16 vs dollar; Steve Hanke warns of further slide—5 ways it hits your personal finance

Higher import costs squeeze wallets: When the dollar rises against the rupee, everyday imports like electronics, fuel, and groceries become even more expensive. This can fuel 6-10% inflation spikes that can easily erode purchasing power.

Foreign travel, vacation, and education costs rise: When the rupee weakens, you must shell out more Indian rupees (INR) for the same amount of dollars, making studying abroad, vacations, and education in United States Dollars (USD) more expensive. The actual costs can even jump by 15-20%, forcing budget restructuring and cost cuts. Such a situation can also result in borrowers availing loans at higher rates to meet these expenses.

EMI costs and loans get costlier: If you have a home, car, or education-related loan with a floating rate tied to external benchmarks, you can expect 0-5-1% rate hikes, depending on how the RBI decides t o counter the current situation. This is because the RBI's ultimate objective is to arrest the collapse of the currency, control depreciation and strengthen the country's economic system.

Investment returns are bound to take a hit: In case you have equity portfolios with prominent brokerage houses, MNCs or overseas funds, then these portfolios are bound to lose value in INR terms. This is yet another serious problem arising from rupee depreciation: NRI remittances can be shaved by 5-8% compared to the previous year, further complicating the management of household expenses nationwide.