Rupee falls to 95.16 vs dollar; Steve Hanke warns of further slide—5 ways it hits your personal finance

Are you planning your dream vacation abroad or taking an EMI on a personal loan, only to see your savings erode as the rupee continues to weaken against the dollar? This stark reality came into focus for Indian citizens on 4 May 2026, when the INR touched a record low of ₹95.16 per USD. The currency is now down 5.5% since the start of 2026, signalling a sustained trend of weakness.
This sharp decline was highlighted by Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Senior Scholar at the Mises Institute, and a former Reagan White House adviser.
Hanke is known for his analysis of global economic trends and for flagging potential market turbulence. He has also written extensively on money supply and Federal Reserve policy.
In a widely shared post on 4 May 2026, Hanke wrote:
“Today, the rupee slid to ₹95.16 per USD, down 5.5% YTD. To attract foreign inflows, the Reserve Bank of India is considering non-resident Indian dollar deposit schemes and tax cuts for foreign bond investors. Without inflows, the rupee will keep sliding.”
His remarks underline the pressure on policymakers amid global headwinds and currency volatility. The Reserve Bank of India is exploring measures to stabilise the rupee and maintain adequate foreign exchange reserves.
According to Hanke, the steps under consideration include:
These developments highlight the need for individuals to plan their finances carefully in the coming months, as inflation and currency volatility can affect savings and investments. Here are five ways a weaker rupee against the dollar can impact your personal finances.
A weakening rupee is not just a macroeconomic headline. It has direct implications for everyday expenses, savings, and long-term financial planning.
It calls for a disciplined, forward-looking approach: diversify into export-oriented sectors and global assets to hedge currency risk, while closely tracking RBI policy moves that influence inflation and interest rates.
Furthermore, on the personal finance front, rising import costs, oil and gas expenses, demand for effective planning and tighter budgeting, stronger emergency funds, and reduced reliance on high-interest or variable-rate debt.
In conclusion, planning ahead for foreign currency fluctuations and maintaining assets, such as equities and mutual funds, that can withstand inflation will further protect purchasing power. Taking such balanced, proactive steps helps safeguard financial stability and ensures your overall quality of life remains largely unaffected despite currency volatility.
Still, any investment planning must be done after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor, so that decisions are backed by professional guidance, and regrets can be avoided completely.
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