Rupee falls to 95.16 vs dollar; Steve Hanke warns of further slide—5 ways it hits your personal finance

Rupee falls to 95.16/USD, highlighting currency weakness, as Steve Hanke warns of a continued slide without inflows, which could impact inflation, travel costs, EMIs, investments and savings across the country. 

Shivam Shukla
Published5 May 2026, 02:42 PM IST
Rupee falls to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.16/USD: Prof. Steve Hanke warns of continued slide without inflows—5 ways it hits your personal finances.
Rupee falls to ₹95.16/USD: Prof. Steve Hanke warns of continued slide without inflows—5 ways it hits your personal finances.

Are you planning your dream vacation abroad or taking an EMI on a personal loan, only to see your savings erode as the rupee continues to weaken against the dollar? This stark reality came into focus for Indian citizens on 4 May 2026, when the INR touched a record low of 95.16 per USD. The currency is now down 5.5% since the start of 2026, signalling a sustained trend of weakness.

This sharp decline was highlighted by Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, Senior Scholar at the Mises Institute, and a former Reagan White House adviser.

Hanke is known for his analysis of global economic trends and for flagging potential market turbulence. He has also written extensively on money supply and Federal Reserve policy.

What did Steve Hanke say in his tweet?

In a widely shared post on 4 May 2026, Hanke wrote:

“Today, the rupee slid to 95.16 per USD, down 5.5% YTD. To attract foreign inflows, the Reserve Bank of India is considering non-resident Indian dollar deposit schemes and tax cuts for foreign bond investors. Without inflows, the rupee will keep sliding.”

Also Read | 6 personal finance mistakes to avoid in May 2026 for a stronger financial future

His remarks underline the pressure on policymakers amid global headwinds and currency volatility. The Reserve Bank of India is exploring measures to stabilise the rupee and maintain adequate foreign exchange reserves.

According to Hanke, the steps under consideration include:

  1. NRI dollar deposit scheme to attract NRI dollar deposits.
  2. Tax cuts for foreign bond investors to attract foreign bond investments.

These developments highlight the need for individuals to plan their finances carefully in the coming months, as inflation and currency volatility can affect savings and investments. Here are five ways a weaker rupee against the dollar can impact your personal finances.

5 ways the INR decline vs USD impacts your personal finances

  1. Higher import costs squeeze wallets: When the dollar rises against the rupee, everyday imports like electronics, fuel, and groceries become even more expensive. This can fuel 6-10% inflation spikes that can easily erode purchasing power.
  2. Foreign travel, vacation, and education costs rise: When the rupee weakens, you must shell out more Indian rupees (INR) for the same amount of dollars, making studying abroad, vacations, and education in United States Dollars (USD) more expensive. The actual costs can even jump by 15-20%, forcing budget restructuring and cost cuts. Such a situation can also result in borrowers availing loans at higher rates to meet these expenses.
  3. EMI costs and loans get costlier: If you have a home, car, or education-related loan with a floating rate tied to external benchmarks, you can expect 0-5-1% rate hikes, depending on how the RBI decides to counter the current situation. This is because the RBI's ultimate objective is to arrest the collapse of the currency, control depreciation and strengthen the country's economic system.
  4. Investment returns are bound to take a hit: In case you have equity portfolios with prominent brokerage houses, MNCs or overseas funds, then these portfolios are bound to lose value in INR terms. This is yet another serious problem arising from rupee depreciation: NRI remittances can be shaved by 5-8% compared to the previous year, further complicating the management of household expenses nationwide.
  5. Savings and gold shine brighter: In such an environment, parking funds in fixed deposits, small savings schemes, USD assets, dollar deposits, or gold can protect the portfolio against losses. Still, the impact of a country's currency decline is profound and long-term, especially for citizens who don’t invest or don’t have enough savings, as their purchasing power is affected and continues to erode amid silently rising inflation.

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A weakening rupee is not just a macroeconomic headline. It has direct implications for everyday expenses, savings, and long-term financial planning.

It calls for a disciplined, forward-looking approach: diversify into export-oriented sectors and global assets to hedge currency risk, while closely tracking RBI policy moves that influence inflation and interest rates.

Furthermore, on the personal finance front, rising import costs, oil and gas expenses, demand for effective planning and tighter budgeting, stronger emergency funds, and reduced reliance on high-interest or variable-rate debt.

In conclusion, planning ahead for foreign currency fluctuations and maintaining assets, such as equities and mutual funds, that can withstand inflation will further protect purchasing power. Taking such balanced, proactive steps helps safeguard financial stability and ensures your overall quality of life remains largely unaffected despite currency volatility.

Still, any investment planning must be done after proper due diligence and consultation with a certified financial advisor, so that decisions are backed by professional guidance, and regrets can be avoided completely.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

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