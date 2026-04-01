Rupee hits ₹95: 6 ways the fall affects your personal finances, experts weigh in

FY27 opens in a highly volatile, unpredictable global environment. Rising tensions in the Middle East and a massive outflow of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from India over the last few months have unsettled markets.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened to blow up desalination plants in Iran if the two nations failed to reach a deal to end the ongoing war. His remarks triggered sharp volatility in global oil and gas prices.

Together, these factors have pushed the rupee to an all-time low of over ₹95 against the US dollar. At present, the INR hovers near 93.14 per dollar. In this context, understanding the rupee’s decline at a fundamental level - and its impact on personal finance- has never been more critical.

To better understand these fundamental factors, let us examine what prominent market experts in the country say about the ongoing weakness in the INR and how it may affect the day-to-day lives of individual citizens in the future.

Expert views on the historic weakness of the rupee Market veteran Ajay Bagga explains, “The rupee breaching the 95-per-dollar mark is not just a headline number; it hits every Indian household directly. Your fuel bills rise, your grocery basket gets costlier, and if you're planning to study or travel abroad, expect to pay significantly more. EMIs on foreign-currency loans swell, and imported medicines and electronics become a stretch. A weaker rupee is, at its core, a silent tax on the common person's everyday life."

Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and CEO of Value Research, suggests that if you are a long-term equity investor, you should not lose sleep over rupee weakness and recommends investors not to panic.

He adds, “A weaker rupee is not something most people need to lose sleep over. If you’re a long-term equity investor, Indian companies that earn in dollars actually benefit. The real impact is on inflation, your imported goods, your fuel, and your edible oils get costlier, and that quietly erodes purchasing power. The sensible response isn’t panic; it’s ensuring your portfolio has some international diversification. A small allocation to US or global funds gives you a natural hedge. When the rupee falls, your foreign investments rise in rupee terms. That’s not speculation, that’s just common sense asset allocation.”

How does the rupee weakness affect your wallet? Considering the views and insights of experts, here are six ways the rupee’s historic decline in comparison with the dollar impacts your finances, along with ways to counter it:

Rising inflation on essentials: Imported goods, edible oils, fuel costs, and travel expenses are bound to increase as the rupee continues to decline. You should adjust your monthly budget to absorb these higher costs and plan accordingly. Higher education and travel abroad: If you wish to study or travel overseas, it will become much more expensive, as the rupee continues its slide towards ₹ 96 per dollar. You should plan your forex requirements and expenses early, or even consider using forward contracts. Such an approach will keep you protected against the ongoing volatility. Increased EMIs on foreign loans: Any new loans that you avail in dollar denomination or other stronger currencies are bound to become more expensive. To protect your budget, consider prepayment or hedging options to manage risk. The focus should be on avoiding unnecessary debt if possible. Costlier electronics and medicines: With the currency weakening, imported gadgets and healthcare items are bound to rise in price. This is a natural consequence of a decline in the currency's fundamental value. This makes it critical for you to plan and prioritise essential purchases such as medicines, healthcare kits, and other imported gadgets, and to buy in advance if possible. Investment portfolio implications: As suggested by Kumar, you should consider diversifying your investments into US or global funds to hedge against currency risk and protect long-term compounding and wealth creation. Opportunities in dollar-earning stocks: Economic panic and pandemonium often create unique opportunities for investors to invest and grow. Companies and organisations that earn in dollars are bound to benefit from a weaker rupee. In such cases, well-planned equity exposure to fundamentally strong businesses can turn currency volatility into a strategic advantage.

As we enter FY27, proactive financial planning and sensible decision-making are fundamental. Acknowledging and understanding the rupee’s impact, diversifying investments, and budgeting for rising costs can create new wealth-creation opportunities and safeguard household finances.