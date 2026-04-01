Rupee hits ₹95: 6 ways the fall affects your personal finances, experts weigh in

FY27 opens in a highly volatile, unpredictable global environment. Rising tensions in the Middle East and a massive outflow of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from India over the last few months have unsettled markets.
US President Donald Trump recently threatened to blow up desalination plants in Iran if the two nations failed to reach a deal to end the ongoing war. His remarks triggered sharp volatility in global oil and gas prices.
Together, these factors have pushed the rupee to an all-time low of over ₹95 against the US dollar. At present, the INR hovers near 93.14 per dollar. In this context, understanding the rupee’s decline at a fundamental level - and its impact on personal finance- has never been more critical.
To better understand these fundamental factors, let us examine what prominent market experts in the country say about the ongoing weakness in the INR and how it may affect the day-to-day lives of individual citizens in the future.
Market veteran Ajay Bagga explains, “The rupee breaching the 95-per-dollar mark is not just a headline number; it hits every Indian household directly. Your fuel bills rise, your grocery basket gets costlier, and if you're planning to study or travel abroad, expect to pay significantly more. EMIs on foreign-currency loans swell, and imported medicines and electronics become a stretch. A weaker rupee is, at its core, a silent tax on the common person's everyday life."
Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and CEO of Value Research, suggests that if you are a long-term equity investor, you should not lose sleep over rupee weakness and recommends investors not to panic.
He adds, “A weaker rupee is not something most people need to lose sleep over. If you’re a long-term equity investor, Indian companies that earn in dollars actually benefit. The real impact is on inflation, your imported goods, your fuel, and your edible oils get costlier, and that quietly erodes purchasing power. The sensible response isn’t panic; it’s ensuring your portfolio has some international diversification. A small allocation to US or global funds gives you a natural hedge. When the rupee falls, your foreign investments rise in rupee terms. That’s not speculation, that’s just common sense asset allocation.”
Considering the views and insights of experts, here are six ways the rupee’s historic decline in comparison with the dollar impacts your finances, along with ways to counter it:
As we enter FY27, proactive financial planning and sensible decision-making are fundamental. Acknowledging and understanding the rupee’s impact, diversifying investments, and budgeting for rising costs can create new wealth-creation opportunities and safeguard household finances.
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