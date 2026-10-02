ICICI Pru AMC’s S Naren on contrarian investing, AI risks and navigating a volatile market

With stock markets going through a difficult phase amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices and the 10-year US Treasury yield at multi-year highs, S Naren, executive director and chief investment officer of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, shares his market outlook, where he sees opportunities and why his fund house is launching a contrarian fund.
What is your outlook for Indian markets given high US interest rates, elevated oil prices, high US 10-year Treasury yields and geopolitical tensions?
Our view has been that near-term returns could happen if oil prices decline sharply. With oil at $107-108, coupled with high transportation costs, it remains a significant headwind for Indian markets in the near term. If oil prices decline, markets could recover.