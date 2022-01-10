Navi Finserv (Navi) on Monday announced that it will now be offering high-value personal loans of up to ₹20 lakhs through the Navi Lending App, at interest rates starting from as low as 9.9% per annum with tenure up to 72 months.

Customers can avail loans through the Navi app with flexible loan and EMI options, and zero pre-closure charges if they wish to pre-pay their loans before the chosen tenure. They can check their eligibility, select the loan and EMI amount, and enter their PAN and Aadhaar number to receive the loan amount in their bank account within minutes.

The process is entirely paperless and does not require physical submission of any documents like payslips or bank statements.

Navi launched personal loans via its app during the lockdown last year, offering loans up to ₹5 lakhs with tenure up to 36 months. “With its new high-value loan offering of up to ₹20 lakhs, Navi now offers an attractive option for customers requiring big ticket loans for home upgrades, weddings, international holidays, education financing or business purposes, etc," the company said in a statement.

Navi Group offers a range of financial services and products such as personal loans, housing loans, health insurance and mutual funds. Co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, the Navi Group is headquartered in Bangalore.

