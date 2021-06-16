Safe investments options for senior citizens during low interest rate regime

The rate of interest applicable for the accounts opened during the current quarter is 7.4% which is valid for full tenure of five years. The rate applicable is announced every quarter for accounts opened during that quarter. Though the government had withdrawn notification to reduce the interest rates on small saving schemes but sooner than later the rates will come down. So you should lock in your money with this interest rate as the interest rates are expected to come down. The payment of interest is made quarterly and the first interest is adjusted so as to make all the subsequent payments quarterly. Interest under SCSS is taxable and is subject to tax deduction at sources.