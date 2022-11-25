SafeGold partners DMCC to use gold-backed digital assets

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said, “Given the increased ease of trading digital assets, especially in gold and precious metals, our collaboration with SafeGold is a vital step towards consolidating an ecosystem for digital gold at the global level. Partnerships built on trust and transparency are vital in serving the entire gold industry, and DMCC is perfectly positioned to drive these efforts given our extensive knowledge in gold, world-class infrastructure across the entire gold value chain and ongoing work in blockchain and web3 sectors."