Sahara India refund status: How to check your CRCS claim online, track pending payments and correct application errors

Depositors who invested their savings in Sahara Group's cooperative societies and are still waiting for their money can check their refund application status online. The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) operates a dedicated portal where applicants can track claims, while a separate facility allows them to correct deficiencies in applications that have been sent back for resubmission.

The refund process has resumed after the government restored the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal in September 2026. According to the Ministry of Cooperation's latest consolidated update, dated 8 September 2026, ₹9,267 crore had been refunded to 41,56,711 depositors. Around 20 lakh applications were still awaiting processing at the time.

For depositors who have already applied, the next step is to check whether their claims have been verified, whether any documents are missing and whether their bank details meet the refund requirements. Here is how to check the Sahara refund status online and what to do if an application is rejected or requires correction.

Sahara refund portal status check online: How to check your CRCS claim Depositors can check their application through the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.

Follow these steps:

Visit https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in Select the depositor login option. Enter the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete OTP authentication. Follow the portal's instructions to access the submitted claim. Check the application status and any remarks or deficiency notifications displayed against it. Keep your Aadhaar details, registered mobile number, deposit receipts or certificates and claim acknowledgement handy.

The portal verifies applications by matching the depositor's identity, membership and bank account details with records provided by the respective cooperative societies. Deposit certificates, receipts and other prescribed documents are also scrutinised. A submitted application does not automatically mean that a refund has been approved. Payment is made only after successful verification.

Sahara India refund status check by Aadhaar card: Can you track your money? Aadhaar is central to the Sahara refund process, but depositors should understand that Aadhaar authentication and checking the complete refund status are not the same thing.

The portal uses Aadhaar-based e-KYC, with OTP authentication through the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Depositors must also ensure that their bank account is Aadhaar-seeded.

Once a claim is successfully verified, the eligible refund is credited directly to the depositor's Aadhaar-seeded bank account. Therefore, applicants should check with their bank whether Aadhaar is linked to the correct account and whether the account is active.

If the application has been approved but the money has not arrived, depositors should check the portal for payment-related remarks and verify their bank account details rather than immediately filing another claim.

CRCS Sahara refund portal resubmission status check online: How to correct errors If the CRCS-Sahara portal communicates deficiencies in an application, depositors may need to correct the information or upload missing documents before the claim can be processed further.

The government operates a separate Sahara refund resubmission portal for this purpose.

Here is how to use it:

Visit https://mocresubmit.crcs.gov.in. Log in using the required claim details and authentication credentials. Check the deficiency communicated against the original application. Correct the information or upload the documents requested. Review the revised application before submitting it. Save the acknowledgement for future reference. The resubmission portal is meant for correcting deficiencies in existing applications when the depositor has been asked to do so. It should not be confused with the facility for filing a fresh refund claim.

The Ministry of Cooperation has specifically advised depositors to use the original portal for fresh claims and the resubmission portal for correcting errors in applications already submitted.

Sahara India Pariwar refund portal: Who is eligible for a refund? The CRCS-Sahara refund facility covers depositors of four cooperative societies:

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Lucknow

Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd., Bhopal

Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd., Kolkata

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd., Hyderabad Depositors must provide valid proof of identity and deposits, including the prescribed deposit certificates or receipts. Under the eligibility criteria, deposits must have matured and remained unpaid as on 31 March 2023. Claims are subject to verification against the records of the respective societies.

The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for disbursement of refunds to genuine Sahara depositors until 31 December 2026. This is the deadline for disbursement and should not be mistaken for a separately announced last date for submitting applications.