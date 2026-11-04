Sahara India refund status: How to check your CRCS claim online, track pending payments and correct application errors

Depositors who invested their savings in Sahara Group's cooperative societies and are still waiting for their money can check their refund application status online. The Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) operates a dedicated portal where applicants can track claims, while a separate facility allows them to correct deficiencies in applications that have been sent back for resubmission.
The refund process has resumed after the government restored the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal in September 2026. According to the Ministry of Cooperation's latest consolidated update, dated 8 September 2026, ₹9,267 crore had been refunded to 41,56,711 depositors. Around 20 lakh applications were still awaiting processing at the time.
For depositors who have already applied, the next step is to check whether their claims have been verified, whether any documents are missing and whether their bank details meet the refund requirements. Here is how to check the Sahara refund status online and what to do if an application is rejected or requires correction.
Depositors can check their application through the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.
Follow these steps:
Keep your Aadhaar details, registered mobile number, deposit receipts or certificates and claim acknowledgement handy.
The portal verifies applications by matching the depositor's identity, membership and bank account details with records provided by the respective cooperative societies. Deposit certificates, receipts and other prescribed documents are also scrutinised. A submitted application does not automatically mean that a refund has been approved. Payment is made only after successful verification.
Aadhaar is central to the Sahara refund process, but depositors should understand that Aadhaar authentication and checking the complete refund status are not the same thing.
The portal uses Aadhaar-based e-KYC, with OTP authentication through the mobile number linked to Aadhaar. Depositors must also ensure that their bank account is Aadhaar-seeded.
Once a claim is successfully verified, the eligible refund is credited directly to the depositor's Aadhaar-seeded bank account. Therefore, applicants should check with their bank whether Aadhaar is linked to the correct account and whether the account is active.
If the application has been approved but the money has not arrived, depositors should check the portal for payment-related remarks and verify their bank account details rather than immediately filing another claim.
If the CRCS-Sahara portal communicates deficiencies in an application, depositors may need to correct the information or upload missing documents before the claim can be processed further.
The government operates a separate Sahara refund resubmission portal for this purpose.
Here is how to use it:
The resubmission portal is meant for correcting deficiencies in existing applications when the depositor has been asked to do so. It should not be confused with the facility for filing a fresh refund claim.
The Ministry of Cooperation has specifically advised depositors to use the original portal for fresh claims and the resubmission portal for correcting errors in applications already submitted.
The CRCS-Sahara refund facility covers depositors of four cooperative societies:
Depositors must provide valid proof of identity and deposits, including the prescribed deposit certificates or receipts. Under the eligibility criteria, deposits must have matured and remained unpaid as on 31 March 2023. Claims are subject to verification against the records of the respective societies.
The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for disbursement of refunds to genuine Sahara depositors until 31 December 2026. This is the deadline for disbursement and should not be mistaken for a separately announced last date for submitting applications.
The entire process is digital and paperless. Depositors should use only the official CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal and its resubmission facility. Both are free to access. They should avoid agents promising guaranteed refunds and never share Aadhaar OTPs or banking credentials with unauthorised individuals.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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