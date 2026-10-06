Salaried taxpayers: Key checks to make in 2026 for your next ITR — expert explains changes under Income Tax Act 2025

From 1 April 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025, has come into effect. This means the new law will apply to the income-tax return (ITR) you file in 2027 for tax year 2026-27.
While income-tax rates remain unchanged, several section references, forms, and reporting requirements have changed. Salaried taxpayers need to understand these changes when checking their salary and tax records this year and filing their next ITR.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, has listed the key changes in section references from the Income-tax Act, 1961, to the Income-tax Act, 2025:
|Subject
|Old section
|New section
|Key change
|Salary: meaning, perquisites
|17(1), 17(2)
|16, 17
|Renumbered
|Charging section for salary
|15
|15
|No change
|Profits in lieu of salary
|18
|18
|No change
|Deductions from salary
|16
|19
|Standard deduction: ₹75,000 / ₹50,000
|Gratuity, leave encashment, commuted pension
|10
|19(1) table
|Deductions, not exclusions
|HRA
|10(13A)
|Schedule III
|Rule 279
|LTA
|10(5)
|Schedule III
|—
|Default regime
|115BAC
|202
|Renumbered
|Rebate
|87A
|156
|₹60,000 up to ₹12 lakh
|80C, 80D
|80C, 80D
|123, 126
|Section 123 not allowed in default regime
|Additional NPS deduction
|80CCD(1B)
|124(3)
|₹50,000
|TDS: salary, other TDS, TCS
|192, 194-series, 206C
|392, 393, 394
|Renumbered
|Capital gains
|111A, 112, 112A
|196, 197, 198
|Renumbered
|Return of income
|139
|263
|Renumbered
Sekhri has suggested that taxpayers should check the following points:
Sekhri said taxpayers should write to the payroll team early if there are discrepancies so that TDS can be corrected in time. For credit gaps, ask the employer to file a Form 138 correction. The July-September TDS return is due by 31 October.
Taxpayers should also use AIS feedback to flag incorrect entries, pay advance tax on income on which no TDS has been deducted, and retain supporting documents, she added.
Sekhri said the key change is in the numbering of tax forms, with Form 16 being replaced by Form 130, which you receive from your employer.
|Old form
|New form
|Purpose
|Form 16
|Form 130
|TDS certificate for salary income, issued by the employer to the employee
|Form 12BB / 12BA
|Form 124 / 123
|Form 124: employee’s declaration of claims such as HRA, deductions and tax-saving investments; Form 123: details of perquisites provided by the employer
|Regime declaration
|Form 122
|Declaration of the tax regime chosen by the taxpayer for TDS purposes
|Form 26AS
|Form 168
|Annual tax-credit statement, showing TDS/TCS and other tax-related information
|Forms 24Q / 26Q / 27Q
|Forms 138 / 140 / 144
|TDS statements/returns: Form 138 for salary TDS; Form 140 for TDS other than salary; Form 144 for TDS on payments to non-residents
|Forms 15G / 15H
|Form 121
|Declaration for non-deduction of TDS where the taxpayer meets the prescribed conditions
However, it is not yet clear whether the new ITR forms will retain the existing ITR-1 and ITR-2 names and formats. “Return forms for tax year 2026-27 are not yet notified,” Sekhri said.
Yes.
Sekhri said TDS returns must carry the new Section 392/393 codes, as incorrect codes could result in problems with tax-credit matching in Form 168. Form 130 should also reflect the new 2025 Act references.
Old references such as Section 80C appearing on payslips are largely cosmetic, Sekhri said, but taxpayers should still ask their employer to correct the regime flag, the section applicable to each deduction, HRA city and landlord details, perquisite values in Form 123, and previous-employer information.
Sekhri said taxpayers should keep the following points in mind:
Taxpayers should prepare this year’s tax computation using the 2025 Act structure, compare the two tax regimes before the March payroll cut-off, and keep proofs, copies of Forms 122 and 124, and AIS snapshots together.
Brought-forward losses will continue with their existing character and without a fresh carry-forward period under the new IT Act. Taxpayers should take the opening balances from the carry-forward schedule of their AY 2026-27 return and retain the computation and acknowledgement, Sekhri added.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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