Salary arrears, pension or FNF increasing your income tax liability? Here's which form to use to reduce tax burden

The I-T department has replaced the old Form 10E with the new Form 39 for taxpayers to claim relief on salary arrears and specified receipts under Section 157(1) of ITA 2025. Here's all you need to know…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Apr 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Use Form 39 to claim relief if you have salary arrears, pension or FNF input that has increased your income tax liability for the year.
Use Form 39 to claim relief if you have salary arrears, pension or FNF input that has increased your income tax liability for the year.(Representative Image)

The Income Tax (I-T) department in April notified taxpayers that the old Form 10E, used to claim relief in case of salary arrears or other specified receipts, has been replaced with the new Form 39.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Form 39 is used by a taxpayer to claim relief under Section 157(1) of the I-I Act (ITA) 2025. This is to be used in cases where you receive additional salary (arrears or advance), family pension, gratuity, Retrenchment compensation, commutation of pension, etc.

What does Form 39 do?

The form enables the taxpayer to compute and claim relief to neutralise the higher tax burden that may arise on inclusion of the above-mentioned receipts in the total income of the current year.

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In order to claim such relief on TDS by the employer, a Government Servant, or an employee in a company, co-operative society, local authority, university, institution, association or body, may furnish the particulars specified in Form No. 39 to the person responsible for making payments after deducting tax, as referred to in section 392 of the ITA 2025.

Who should file Form 39?

The CBDT noted that Form 39 is for use by any individual taxpayer, being an employee, who has received:

  • Additional salary or additional family pension (arrears or advance)
  • Gratuity for past services
  • Retrenchment compensation
  • Commutation of pension,

and wishes to claim relief under section 157(1) of ITA 2025, is required to file Form 39.

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Notably, it is mandatory to file Form 39, if the individual is claiming tax relief under section 157(1) of the Act.

Where and how is Form 39 required to be filed? What is the time limit?

  • It should be filed on the I-T e-filing portal.
  • The form shall be furnished electronically either under digital signature or through electronic verification code verified by the employee.
  • Notably, there is no time limit for filing Form 39 under ITA or I-T rules, however, it is advisable to file the form at least three months prior to claiming relief in the return of income.
  • Further, in order to claim relief on TDS by the employer, the particulars specified in Form 39 should be furnished well before the end of the relevant Tax Year, so as to enable the person responsible for deducting tax to take the admissible relief into account, while making the TDS.

What documents are required to file Form 39?

  • Break-up of receipts for which relief is being claimed (additional salary, gratuity, etc.)

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  • TDS Certificate in Form 130, Annual Information Statement in Form 168, computation of income and tax liability for the relevant Tax year (the year of receipt)
  • TDS Certificate in Form 130 or Form 16, Annual Information Statement in Form 168 or Form 26AS, ITRs and computation of income and tax liability for the earlier Tax years to which the amount relates
  • Proof of lump-sum receipts, such as employer’s letters, pension orders, retrenchment orders, etc.

Form 39 — Key highlights

  • Once Form 39 is submitted after verification, and acknowledgment is generated, it cannot be edited. Please ensure that all the details are correct before submission.

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  • Form 39 cannot be submitted without a valid PAN of the individual.
  • It can only be submitted online through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.
  • The form has separate sections to claim relief in case of receipt of additional salary, gratuity, retrenchment compensation, etc. The individual can fill in the relevant details in the respective sections to do the needful.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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