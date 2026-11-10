Salary credited? 5 smart ways to manage monthly expenses, build savings and start investing from your first job

Your first salary is more than a monthly credit in your bank account. It marks the beginning of financial independence, but it also brings decisions that can influence how you save, spend and invest for years to come. From deciding how much of your income to set aside to choosing the right insurance and avoiding expensive debt, the habits formed in the first few working years can have a lasting impact on financial health.

For young professionals, the challenge is often balancing new spending freedom with long-term financial responsibilities. A higher disposable income can make lifestyle upgrades tempting, but failing to establish a financial plan early can make it harder to build savings as expenses increase.

Here are five money decisions to make when you receive your first salary.

1. Decide how much of your salary you can spend The first step is understanding how much money you actually have available after mandatory deductions such as employee provident fund (EPF), professional tax and income tax, wherever applicable.

Young earners should prepare a monthly budget covering rent, food, transportation, bills, loan repayments and discretionary spending. This helps establish how much can realistically be saved without relying on optimistic estimates.

The 50:30:20 rule can offer a starting point. Under this approach, 50% of take-home income goes towards essential expenses, 30% towards lifestyle spending and 20% towards savings and investments. However, those living in expensive cities or supporting their families may need to adjust these allocations.

The important decision is to set a savings target before spending the salary rather than investing whatever remains at the end of the month. Automating transfers to a separate savings or investment account immediately after payday can help build consistency.

2. Build an emergency fund before taking investment risks A first salary can create an urge to start investing immediately. However, young earners should first establish a financial cushion to deal with unexpected expenses such as medical bills, job loss or an urgent family requirement.

A reasonable starting target is three to six months of essential expenses. Those with unstable employment, dependent family members or limited financial support may need a larger reserve.

This money should remain accessible. A savings account, sweep-in fixed deposit or suitable liquid fund can be considered, depending on liquidity requirements and risk tolerance.

An emergency fund also prevents individuals from redeeming long-term investments during market downturns or borrowing through expensive credit products when an unexpected expense arises.

3. Do not depend entirely on your employer's health insurance Many first-time earners assume that the health insurance provided by their employer is sufficient. However, workplace coverage is generally linked to employment and may not continue when an individual changes jobs or takes a career break.

Young professionals should examine the sum insured, room-rent limits, waiting periods, exclusions and other conditions of their group health policy. They can consider buying an individual health insurance policy to maintain coverage independently.

The premium should be evaluated alongside the coverage and policy conditions, rather than choosing a plan solely because it is inexpensive.

Those with financial dependents should also assess whether they need term life insurance. The objective is to protect people who rely on their income, not to purchase insurance simply because it is being marketed as an investment.

4. Use credit cards carefully and avoid unnecessary EMIs A first salary can make credit cards and easy consumer loans more accessible. While responsible credit card usage can help establish a repayment history, it can also encourage spending beyond one's actual income.

Young earners should avoid treating their credit limit as additional money. If they use a credit card, they should aim to pay the entire outstanding bill by the due date rather than settling only the minimum amount.

The Reserve Bank of India's credit card directions warn that paying only the minimum amount due can stretch repayment over months or years, with compounded interest adding to the outstanding debt.

Similarly, multiple EMIs for smartphones, gadgets and lifestyle purchases can reduce the amount available for savings. Borrowing should be based on repayment capacity, not simply the loan eligibility offered by a lender.

5. Start investing regularly, even with a modest amount Once basic financial security is in place, young earners should begin investing towards long-term goals. Waiting until income rises substantially can mean losing valuable investment years.

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds allow investors to contribute fixed amounts regularly. However, the choice of fund should depend on the investment horizon, financial goals and ability to tolerate market volatility.

Money required within the next few years should generally not be exposed to excessive equity-market risk. Long-term goals, such as retirement, can accommodate a greater allocation to growth-oriented assets, depending on individual risk capacity.

Young earners should also review their EPF contributions and understand how these form part of their retirement savings. As their salaries increase, they can gradually raise their investment contributions instead of allowing lifestyle expenses to absorb every increment.