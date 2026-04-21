‘Salary growing but wealth shrinking’, warns CA, says Indians must shift investment mindset to growth instead of savings

A Chartered Accountant has cautioned that India's middle class will see its wealth shrink, despite rising salaries, if investment mindset does not shift towards growth rather than savings. In a detailed post on social media platform X, CA and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik warned: “Your salary is growing, but your wealth is SHRINKING.”
Calling it the “silent crisis of 2026”, where a straight comparison of salaries over a 11-year period shows increase, Kaushik noted that inflation has far outpaced pay. “Your salary may have jumped from ₹90,000 in 2015 to ₹1.5 lakh today … a 66% increase. But when rent, school fees, and insurance have nearly doubled… your real purchasing power has barely moved,” he said.
According to Kaushik, safe investments such as fixed deposits give investors 7% returns, while real inflation for the middle-class has risen 12%. “Every year your money sits idle, it loses ground. You’re not saving. You’re watching your capital slowly dissolve,” he feels.
He added that households' savings rates in India have dropped near 18% of GDP in 2026 — it's lowest since 2017; and not because people are spending recklessly, rather because the cost of living “is now non-negotiable”. He illustrated that in Tier 1 cities, children's schooling, insurance, rent and other essentials now eat up 45% of post-tax income.
Kaushik further noted that need to meet basic consumption costs is pushing people towards debt products, where “credit cards and personal loans are rising not just for lifestyle, but to bridge the gap between rising EMIs and stagnant real income”.
“We are funding today’s survival with tomorrow’s wealth. The mindset shift is now non-optional. Stop thinking only like a saver. Start thinking like an owner of growth assets. If your money stays parked in low-yield debt instruments, the outcome is mathematically predictable. Slow erosion,” he warned.
He suggests that investors deliberately move towards inflation-beating assets or face a “future that becomes progressively unaffordable”.
Earlier too, Kaushik warned that most Indians are planning for a retirement that no longer exists by ignoring the “Twin Killers” of 2026: healthcare inflation and longevity and are “mathematically likely to run out of money by your 70s”.
He explained that while general inflation in India is near 5%, medical inflation is a whopping 12-14% and as you grow older, there are more chances that you will need to spend some of your savings on healthcare. According to the CA, the new rule should be an absolute minimum of “300x monthly expenses” for 2026.
Kaushik said that to sustain a lifestyle of ₹1 lakh per month in 2026 till your retirement age, you would need to build a corpus of at least ₹3.5 crore — assuming you retire at 60, live till 85, and your investments yield is 2% above inflation.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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