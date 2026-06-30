Salary isn't everything for Gen Z, 50% prioritize work-life balance while evaluating job offers: Naukri report

For India's Gen Z workforce, a good salary may get their attention, but it is no longer enough to secure their loyalty.
According to The Gen Z Work Code (2026), a report by Naukri highlighted that young employees are increasingly prioritizing work-life balance, continuous learning and meaningful career growth over traditional markers of success.
The report says, “No guesswork, no assumptions – just the truth about what truly matters” to Gen Z professionals in corporate India.
When evaluating a job offer, 50% of Gen Z professionals said work-life balance was their top priority, aside from salary.
The finding that work‑life balance is the top priority was followed by:
It was found that the demand for work-life balance becomes even stronger with experience. Among Gen Z professionals with 5-8 years of work experience, nearly 60% said work-life balance is their biggest deciding factor.
The report indicates that employers should maintain flexible work options, as free weekends are increasingly important for attracting and retaining young talent.
The study highlights that Gen Z views career growth differently from previous generations.
According to the report, 57% of respondents define career growth as expanding their skills, making it far more important than salary hikes or promotions.
This finding was followed by:
The preference for learning is even stronger in creative industries. In sectors such as animation, design and advertising, as many as 78% of respondents said career growth means gaining new skills.
However, the study also found that salary becomes more important as professionals gain experience. Among those with 5–8 years of experience, 25% said salary hikes are the second most important indicator of career progress after skill expansion.
The report also sheds light on how long Gen Z professionals are willing to stay with an employer.
It found that 14% of Gen Z employees are ready to leave a job within one year if they do not see opportunities for growth. In comparison, only 3% of millennials said they would make such a quick exit.
At the same time, higher salaries appear to improve retention. Among professionals earning ₹15-25 lakh per annum, 56% said they were willing to stay in the same organisation for five years. This compares with 37% of those Gen Zs earning ₹2-5 lakh per annum.
This suggests that both career development and competitive compensation play an important role in retaining young employees over the long term.
Gen Z relies on a combination of structured job platforms, personal relationships and digital content creators when making career decisions, rather than depending on a single source of guidance, with 43% relying on friends and mentors.
This finding was followed by:
To this end, companies should strengthen internal mentorship systems and encourage senior employees to build a stronger presence on professional networking platforms, says the report.
The report concludes that employers need to rethink how they attract and retain Gen Z talent.
It recommends turning work-life balance into a genuine workplace practise rather than just a policy on paper. It also advises organisations to invest in structured learning opportunities and introduce regular career conversations.
“Roll out 90-day progress check-ins paired with personalised skill roadmaps,” the report recommends, indicating that frequent feedback and continuous learning could be more effective than relying solely on promotions or pay hikes.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as any form of advice.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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