Salary isn't everything for Gen Z, 50% prioritize work-life balance while evaluating job offers: Naukri report

For India's Gen Z workforce, a good salary may get their attention, but it is no longer enough to secure their loyalty.

According to The Gen Z Work Code (2026), a report by Naukri highlighted that young employees are increasingly prioritizing work-life balance, continuous learning and meaningful career growth over traditional markers of success.

The report says, “No guesswork, no assumptions – just the truth about what truly matters” to Gen Z professionals in corporate India.

Work-life balance is the biggest deciding factor When evaluating a job offer, 50% of Gen Z professionals said work-life balance was their top priority, aside from salary.

The finding that work‑life balance is the top priority was followed by:

Clear growth path: 31%

Company values: 12%

Leadership style: 7% It was found that the demand for work-life balance becomes even stronger with experience. Among Gen Z professionals with 5-8 years of work experience, nearly 60% said work-life balance is their biggest deciding factor.

The report indicates that employers should maintain flexible work options, as free weekends are increasingly important for attracting and retaining young talent.

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Career growth means learning, not just promotions The study highlights that Gen Z views career growth differently from previous generations.

According to the report, 57% of respondents define career growth as expanding their skills, making it far more important than salary hikes or promotions.

This finding was followed by:

Salary hikes: 21%

Promotions: 12%

Leading projects: 10% The preference for learning is even stronger in creative industries. In sectors such as animation, design and advertising, as many as 78% of respondents said career growth means gaining new skills.

However, the study also found that salary becomes more important as professionals gain experience. Among those with 5–8 years of experience, 25% said salary hikes are the second most important indicator of career progress after skill expansion.

Gen Z is willing to switch jobs faster The report also sheds light on how long Gen Z professionals are willing to stay with an employer.

It found that 14% of Gen Z employees are ready to leave a job within one year if they do not see opportunities for growth. In comparison, only 3% of millennials said they would make such a quick exit.

At the same time, higher salaries appear to improve retention. Among professionals earning ₹15-25 lakh per annum, 56% said they were willing to stay in the same organisation for five years. This compares with 37% of those Gen Zs earning ₹2-5 lakh per annum.

This suggests that both career development and competitive compensation play an important role in retaining young employees over the long term.

Career guidance channels for Gen Z are diverse Gen Z relies on a combination of structured job platforms, personal relationships and digital content creators when making career decisions, rather than depending on a single source of guidance, with 43% relying on friends and mentors.

This finding was followed by:

Professional networking sites: 40%

Podcasts: 13%

Instagram: 4% To this end, companies should strengthen internal mentorship systems and encourage senior employees to build a stronger presence on professional networking platforms, says the report.

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Key lessons for employers The report concludes that employers need to rethink how they attract and retain Gen Z talent.

It recommends turning work-life balance into a genuine workplace practise rather than just a policy on paper. It also advises organisations to invest in structured learning opportunities and introduce regular career conversations.

“Roll out 90-day progress check-ins paired with personalised skill roadmaps,” the report recommends, indicating that frequent feedback and continuous learning could be more effective than relying solely on promotions or pay hikes.