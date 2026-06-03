Trading salary for Esops? The four tests that help you do the math

My company offered me employee stock option plan or Esops in lieu of part of my cash salary, early in my career. With a home loan to service, I chose the cash. Those forgone Esops would have been worth 320 times the value.
That experience illustrates why the question most professionals ask—should one accept a lower salary in exchange for Esops?—is the wrong question. It treats the decision like a coin toss. It is not.
There is a popular view that Esops are lottery tickets and you should ascribe them zero value when negotiating. That view gets one thing right: most people do treat Esops like lottery tickets. But that is usually because they refuse to do the math.
The value of any Esop grant is the product of three things: the likelihood the company succeeds, the size of that success, and your ability to stay long enough to collect. Over ₹14 trillion of Esop wealth sits across listed and private companies in India today. That amount of wealth gets created through arithmetic, and not chance.