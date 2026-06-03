Trading salary for Esops? The four tests that help you do the math

Sandeep Jethwani
4 min read3 Jun 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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The ESOP decision is not a gamble. Its value depends on three factors: company success probability, magnitude of success, and your ability to remain employed long enough to benefit.
Summary
Esops are not lottery tickets. But they become lottery tickets when people stop doing the math.

My company offered me employee stock option plan or Esops in lieu of part of my cash salary, early in my career. With a home loan to service, I chose the cash. Those forgone Esops would have been worth 320 times the value.

That experience illustrates why the question most professionals ask—should one accept a lower salary in exchange for Esops?—is the wrong question. It treats the decision like a coin toss. It is not.

There is a popular view that Esops are lottery tickets and you should ascribe them zero value when negotiating. That view gets one thing right: most people do treat Esops like lottery tickets. But that is usually because they refuse to do the math.

Also Read | PhonePe's success comes at a price—$1.4bn Esops on CXOs, others

The value of any Esop grant is the product of three things: the likelihood the company succeeds, the size of that success, and your ability to stay long enough to collect. Over 14 trillion of Esop wealth sits across listed and private companies in India today. That amount of wealth gets created through arithmetic, and not chance.

So let us do some math. Consider two professionals starting at the same point. One takes 50 lakh at a traditional company with 15% annual increments and saves 30% of post-tax income. The other takes 40 lakh at a startup with 12% annual increments, saves 20% because lifestyle costs do not shrink with the pay cut, and accepts Esops to make up the difference. Both earn 12% post-tax on their savings.

At the end of five years, the traditional employee is ahead by roughly 62 lakh in savings and market returns alone, about 1.5 times the startup employee's starting salary. The math roughly holds true at other salary levels. One must have visibility of making 1.5 times their starting salary in one go.

But Esops can also go to zero. To justify that downside, the realistic target outcome from your stock option is five to six times the starting salary. Which means, in the example above, the startup employee’s Esops need to deliver 2-2.5 crore for the move to be considered smart. Anything less and one would have been better off in the traditional job.

Also Read | How Groww, Meesho, Urban Company, other IPOs made millionaires of employees

Four Floors Test

Before accepting any offer that trades cash for Esops, apply the ‘Four Floors Test’.

The Cash Floor: Can you live, save, and meet every EMI on the lower cash component alone, assuming the Esops go to zero? A 28-year-old with no dependents has very different headroom than a 45-year-old with a mortgage and school fees. Your lifestage sets your floor.

The Conviction Floor: Evaluate the company the way a venture capitalist would. Founder track record, market size, unit economics, quality of investors. Two questions need a yes: can it survive, and can it realistically be three to five times larger in five years, after dilution and tax? Thirty times is lottery thinking.

The Time Floor: Think the way private market investors think about time. A five to seven-year horizon is the minimum, because in most Indian companies, four to five years go into full vesting alone. If you switch jobs every two to three years, Esops are not your wealth strategy.

The Policy Floor: The post-termination exercise window should be years, not 90 days, if the company is not listed. The strike price should be close to face value, not FMV. Vesting should be equal across years, not back-loaded. The company should communicate the current FMV transparently and regularly.

If all floors are satisfied, take the equity. If even one fails, take the cash.

Also Read | Small caps are rallying again. Should you get on board or stay away?

Research at Dezerv shows 80% of Esop holders sitting on more than a crore in equity could not correctly calculate their own vesting. They have already made the asymmetric bet. They simply do not understand what they own.

Benjamin Graham defined an investment as an operation that, after thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and an adequate return. The word that does the work is adequate. Not extraordinary, not life-changing, not 100x. Adequate, for the risk you took. That is the standard your Esop decision should be held to.

Five to six times the salary you forgo, over a horizon you are willing to honour, in a company whose policy actually lets you collect what you earned. The math, when you do it honestly, almost always rewards those who did the work upfront.

Sandeep Jethwani is co-founder, Dezerv.

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