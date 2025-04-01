Salman Khan’s Sikandar: Money lessons you can learn from the slowest action flick ever

There was a time when South action films showed up at single screen theatres like Aurora in Bombay and fans learnt to say, ‘En Vazhi, Thani Vazhi’. And young men in the South learnt the joy of ‘Palat…Palat’

But this horrendous sambhar flavoured misal pav ends up making you want to never buy a First Day First Show ticket again. These brainless goog-guy-is-always-very-good and the bad guys are awful type movies should not be made any more.. And I am not sorry for giving away spoilers when I say Rashmika Mandana dead in the film is scarier than when she’s alive. Even though her rendition of ‘lag ja gale’ in the film is clearly dubbed, it sounds threatening rather than loving. More like ‘lag ja gale or else’ kind of threat.

Raja of Rajkot - Sanjay ‘Sikandar’ Rajkot still rules the hearts of his people - makes his entry on a flight where Prateik Babbar is overdoing a pervert and beats him and his two ‘bouncers’ (who calls their bodyguards ‘bouncers’?), saving a woman. He gives land to people, he slaps his quarry guy for his mistake, but saves him by killing baddies from Punjab (you know they’re from Punjabi because there are two Sikh guys in the mob). He breaks rules to find out where his wife’s organs have been transplanted and the rest of the movie is about Raja ji saving people with his wife’s organs from the crazed minister.

The film is so slow you need at least six coffees to stay awake, a friend who will slap you every time you nod off, and consoling thoughts that remind you that you own a DVD of Andaz Apna Apna… What money lessons does this film teach us?

Corruption undermines public trust in institutions and leaders When we see actor Satyaraj gnash his teeth as a Minister who wants to kill a little kid who’s just had a lung transplant, a woman who’s just received new ‘eyes’ and another woman who received a new heart, you wonder who plays the piano in his home? Shouldn’t the art director put a stuffed tiger there or something fierce?

When you see police officers like Prakash (played by Kishore Kumar G) obeying incorrect orders from a minister, you wish you didn’t have to see such corruption.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has said, ‘While the direct economic costs of corruption are well known, the indirect costs may be even more substantial and debilitating, leading to low growth and greater income inequality. Corruption also has a broader corrosive impact on society. It undermines trust in government and erodes the ethical standards of private citizens.’

A private citizen - Raja of Rajkot - is forced to defend the three people who received organs from his dead wife. Thankfully he has money with which he defeats the corrupt real estate baddie who sits in a nightclub (is Murugadoss watching k-dramas?). But in real life, citizens need to be armed with information to fight corruption in personal finance. This is what we can do when faced with corruption:

Understand the challenges and impact that corruption has in our world Erosion of trust: Corruption undermines public trust in institutions and leaders, leading to cynicism and disengagement.

Economic inequality: Corruption often disproportionately harms the poor and vulnerable, as resources meant for public services and development are diverted for personal gain.

Reduced investment: Corruption creates an unstable and risky environment for investment, hindering economic growth and development.

Weakened rule of law: Corruption erodes the rule of law, making it difficult to enforce contracts, protect property rights, and ensure fair access to justice.

Social unrest: When people feel that their government is corrupt and unresponsive, it can lead to social unrest and instability.

Salman Khan has the ghost of his wife guiding him Rashmika Mandana running out in her nightie and a coat is hardly queen like, but when the shrapnel from the mountain hits her because she doesn’t scream ‘Sanjay! Save yourself from the dynamite that is about to blow the mountain!’ you are grateful she just dies because of stupidity.

But then her ghost shows up every time Salman Khan is shown drowning his sorrows to torture us with mind numbing gyan like, ‘Prayers can bring miracles’. So scary is her gyan that you think she’s going to appear each time Salman Khan turns around (Oooh! I am going to count the number of times he is shown to turn around and face the camera when the movie shows up on Netflix!).

But seriously, what can you do when you see corruption in real life? Especially when it comes to personal finance?

Demand transparency: Advocate for open and transparent government processes, including public procurement, budget allocation, and financial reporting.

Support anti-corruption organisations: Donate to or volunteer with organisations that work to fight corruption and promote good governance.

Report corruption: If you see or suspect corruption, report it to the appropriate authorities.

Promote financial literacy: Educate yourself and others about personal finance, and encourage responsible financial management.

Engage in civic life: Participate in elections, advocate for policies that promote good governance, and hold your leaders accountable.

Support businesses with integrity: Choose to do business with companies that have a strong reputation for ethical behaviour and transparency.

I’ve been a Salman Khan fan (despite the forgettable songs, I loved seeing him dressed in black), but this horrid attempt to show him as Mother Teresa in this movie fails so badly you want to take a break from all Bollywood movies. But the young people who work at PVR are so nice (they remember my coffee order) you want to buy these overpriced tickets just so they keep their jobs. Who knows what muqaddar this Sikandar is going to have at the box office… But as they say in the movies, ‘We’ll always have Paris.’