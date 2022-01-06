The latest entrant into the Indian mutual fund industry, Samco Mutual Fund, on Thursday announced the launch of its first new fund offer (NFO), Samco Flexi Cap Fund.

The scheme will open for subscription on 17 January and close on 31 January.

The fund managers of the scheme will be Nirali Bhansali and the dedicated fund manager for overseas investments will be Dhawal Dhanani.

Flexi-cap is a new category of mutual funds, which invest a minimum of 65% of its corpus in equities. In this category, the fund manager has the flexibility to take exposure to large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap segments without any restrictions. These funds invest money across market capitalisation.

As per the fund house, the Samco Flexi Cap Fund will look to create wealth for investors using a 3E step strategy; investing in efficient companies at an efficient price and maintaining efficient costs.

Further, the scheme will follow a growth investing strategy investing in Indian and global equities in a proportion of 65% (Indian equities) and 35% (global equities).

Commenting on the fund launch, Jimeet Modi, founder and director, Samco Asset Management Pvt Ltd, said, “The fund is designed as a truly active fund and will aim and endeavour to maintain a high active share. This shall ensure that investors get their money's worth and a truly differentiated fund when they pay an active asset management fee. This is a refreshing change in a world where closet indexing has become mainstream."

SAMCO, a broker and mutual fund distributor, had entered the mutual fund business in September last year. As per Modi, the USP of the fund will be active management, in contrast to ‘index hugging’ that many actively managed funds follow.

As per the company. it is the first mutual fund in India that will transparently disclose all voluntary dealing costs.

Voluntary dealing costs are all costs incurred by the fund manager for purchases and sales excluding the costs incurred for involuntary transactions such as fund inflows/outflows.

“This shall be computed as a percentage of the AUM. This will help investors compute the total cost of investments which is a sum of the TER and voluntary dealing costs," the fund house said in a release.

