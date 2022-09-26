Samco Mutual Fund’s TimerSTP - Time your lumpsum investment right

Samco Mutual Fund launched its Overnight Fund on September 26 and along with it, its TimerSTP facility. The TimerSTP is a tool that will enable the fund house’s lumpsum investors to deploy their one-time investment in the Samco Overnight Fund (source scheme) into an equity scheme (Samco Flexi Cap Fund, as of now) over a period of time. That is, do an STP or a systematic transfer plan from the fund house’s Overnight Fund to the Flexi Cap Fund. As the fund house launches more schemes, the TimerSTP can be used for systematically transferring money from the Overnight Fund to other funds too.

