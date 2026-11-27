Investors often check returns when choosing mutual funds. However, another key factor they should watch out for is portfolio overlap between schemes.

Portfolio overlap measures the extent to which two mutual funds hold common stocks. A high overlap means investors could be exposed to the same companies through multiple schemes, even if the funds belong to different categories.

For instance, if you invest in Fund A and Fund B, and both hold stocks such as Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, you are increasing exposure to the same companies rather than diversifying your portfolio.

According to a post shared by Value Research on X on 26 November, “Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Bank of India Multi Cap Fund share 77% of their portfolios, the highest overlap among fund pairs from the same AMC.”

Here are the equity fund pairs with the highest overlap within the same asset management company.

Which equity fund pairs have highest portfolio overlap?

Fund A Fund B Overlap (%) Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund Bank of India Multi Cap Fund 77% Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund 75% Helios Flexi Cap Fund Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund 73% Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap Fund 71% TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund TRUSTMF Large & Mid Cap Fund 71% DSP Business Cycle Fund DSP Large Cap Fund 70% WhiteOak Capital ESG Best-In-Class Strategy Fund WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund 70% WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund WhiteOak Capital Multi Cap Fund 69% Bandhan Multi Cap Fund Bandhan Value Fund 69% DSP Flexi Cap Fund DSP Focused Fund 68% Source: Value Research. Data as of 31 October 2026; covers all actively managed equity schemes, excluding ELSS funds.

Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Fund and Bank of India Multi Cap Fund top the list, with 77% overlap. This means that 77% of their portfolio value is invested in stocks held by both funds, indicating significant exposure to the same companies.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund and Canara Robeco Large Cap Fund follow with 75% overlap, while Helios Flexi Cap Fund and Helios Large & Mid Cap Fund have 73% overlap.

The overlap is also high among Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund and Large & Mid Cap Fund (71%), as well as TRUSTMF Flexi Cap Fund and Large & Mid Cap Fund (71%).

This shows that holding multiple mutual funds with different investment strategies does not necessarily mean having a diversified portfolio. When schemes have substantial overlap, investors may be increasing their exposure to the same companies rather than spreading their investments across different stocks, sectors and market capitalisations.

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What should investors check in mutual fund portfolios? Investors can review the latest monthly portfolio disclosures of schemes to identify common stock holdings and their respective weights. They should also assess sector concentration, market-cap exposure, investment strategy and risk.

Rather than adding funds simply because they fall into different categories, investors should assess whether a new scheme provides meaningful diversification to their existing portfolio.