Same salary, different loan amount? Here's why banks may treat borrowers differently

It is common for two people earning almost the same monthly salary to apply for the same loan amount, only for one to get full approval while the other is sanctioned a lower amount or asked to wait. The difference often has little to do with salary alone. Instead, lenders look at your overall financial profile before making a decision.

Banks and other financial institutions consider several factors beyond income, including your existing loans, repayment history, job stability and overall financial discipline.

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Existing debt matters A good salary does not necessarily mean you can comfortably take on another EMI.

For instance, imagine two applicants earning the same monthly income. One is already repaying a car loan and carries a large credit card balance, while the other has little or no outstanding debt. Although both earn the same salary, the second applicant is likely to be seen as a lower-risk borrower because more of their monthly income is available to repay a new loan.

That is why lenders never look at income in isolation.

Your repayment history matters Every loan and credit card leaves behind a financial record.

Before approving a loan, lenders check whether you have paid your EMIs and credit card bills on time, how you have managed your credit limits and whether you have missed payments in the past.

A single delayed payment from years ago may not seriously hurt your chances. However, a pattern of late payments or defaults can make lenders cautious. On the other hand, a strong repayment record improves your credibility and increases the likelihood of loan approval.

Stable income builds confidence How you earn your income is almost as important as how much you earn.

Someone who has worked with the same employer for several years is generally viewed as a more predictable borrower than someone who changes jobs frequently or has an irregular income.

For self-employed individuals, lenders usually examine income tax returns, bank statements and business records to assess whether their earnings are stable enough to support regular loan repayments.

Your credit card habits also matter Credit card usage often gives lenders a glimpse into your financial behaviour.

Regularly using up your credit limit or carrying unpaid balances month after month may indicate cash-flow problems. In contrast, using your credit card responsibly and paying the outstanding balance in full each month demonstrates good financial discipline and can strengthen your loan application.

Don't overlook paperwork Sometimes, loan approval gets delayed for reasons that have nothing to do with your income or credit score.

Differences between the income you declare and the amount credited to your bank account, as well as missing tax documents or incomplete paperwork, can slow down the approval process. While such issues may not result in rejection, they often require additional verification.

Bottom line A loan approval is rarely based solely on salary. Lenders look at your complete financial profile, including your existing liabilities, repayment track record, income stability, credit behaviour and documentation.