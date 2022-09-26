Samsung India, Axis Bank launch co-branded Credit Card1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 04:51 PM IST
With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year
NEW DELHI: Samsung, a consumer electronics company, and Axis Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded credit card, powered by Visa. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will get 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year. The 10% cashback offer through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.