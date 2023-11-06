Samvat 2080: Date, timing and significance; all you need to know
Samvat 2080 signals the start of a new Hindu year, creating excitement in the Indian stock market. Muhurat trading details are crucial for investors during this time. Let's discuss the significance of muhurat trading and its importance in the stock market.
Samvat 2080 holds a special significance in the Indian stock market, marking the beginning of a new Hindu year or Vikram Samvat and a fresh start for investors.
