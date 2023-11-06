Samvat 2080: Date, timing and significance; all you need to know

Samvat 2080 holds a special significance in the Indian stock market, marking the beginning of a new Hindu year or Vikram Samvat and a fresh start for investors.

The Vikram Samvat calendar is a lunar calendar, and the new year typically begins with the festival of Diwali. So, Samvat 2080 started around the time of Diwali in 2023 in the Gregorian calendar.

This year, Samvat 2080 commenced on November 12 and there is a lot of anticipation among investors, and it is important to know all the details about muhurat trading.

What is Muhurat Trading?



Muhurat trading, also known as auspicious trading. It is a one-hour trading session that occurs on the day of Diwali, in the Indian stock market. It is considered an auspicious time to invest in stocks, and many traders believe that it can bring wealth and prosperity.

Muhurat Trading timings 2023

On the occasion of Diwali, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that the stock market will be open from 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm for muhurat trading on November 12, 2023.

This includes an 8-minute window for the pre-open session between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. Additionally, the block deal window will open at 5:45 pm.

In the commodity and currency derivative segment, the muhurat trading session will take place from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. However, trade modification will be available until 7:25 pm to accommodate any changes.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading 2023 holds immense significance for investors and traders in India, as it marks an auspicious occasion to commence new ventures and invite prosperity into their financial endeavours.

This unique blend of tradition and finance aligns with the belief that conducting trades during this specific time, known as a "Muhurat," can bring wealth and success.

During the past two muhurat trading sessions, the stock market has closed with positive gains. In 2022, both the Sensex and Nifty indices rose by 0.88% during the one-hour trading session, while in 2021 they each gained 0.49%.

Key tips for successful Muhurat Trading

Do your research: Before participating in muhurat trading, thoroughly research the stocks or sectors you plan to invest in. Look for companies with strong fundamentals and potential for growth.

Set realistic goals: Set realistic investment goals and expectations for the muhurat trading session. Don't expect to make significant gains in a short period. Remember, muhurat trading is more of a symbolic event than a trading opportunity.

Diversify your portfolio: Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Diversify your portfolio by investing in different sectors or asset classes. This helps mitigate risk and increases the chances of earning stable returns.

Keep an eye on the market: Even though muhurat trading is a short session, it is important to stay updated with market news and trends. Keep track of any significant developments that may impact your investments.

Control your emotions: Muhurat trading can evoke strong emotions, especially due to the festive spirit. However, it is important to make investment decisions based on logic and analysis rather than emotions. Avoid making impulsive trades based on short-term market movements.

Muhurat trading has a unique atmosphere in the stock market. It is a time when market sentiment is usually positive, and investors are optimistic.

However, it is important to note that the volume of trading during muhurat trading is relatively low, leading to increased volatility. Keep in mind that market trends can reverse quickly during this session, so it is advisable to exercise caution and not make impulsive investment decisions.

