How HDFC’s mutual fund, ICS give succour to cancer patients

How HDFC’s mutual fund, ICS give succour to cancer patients1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:46 PM IST
HDFC Mutual Fund is collaborating with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) to launch a new Cancer Cure Fund, allowing investors to donate returns to support cancer patients. The fund is a fixed maturity plan with a 1,196-day tenure, and investors can choose to donate either 50% or 75% of their returns. HDFC AMC will match the donation, up to a limit of INR16 crore ($2.13m) per financial year. The fund has helped around 13,000 patients with a cumulative funding of INR226 crore over the past decade.
Santosh Sahu was just 25 years old when he was told that he had cancer. The news stunned him. Sahu, a resident of a small town in Odisha, was initially perplexed as he did not use either tobacco or alcohol. He was also fussy about his diet to the extent that he even avoided tea or coffee. Doctors then confirmed that he had blood cancer. It is caused by mutations in the DNA within one’s blood cells, which start behaving abnormally. The changes are not genetic faults that pass down to children.
