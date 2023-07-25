How HDFC’s mutual fund, ICS give succour to cancer patients

Santosh Sahu was just 25 years old when he was told that he had cancer. The news stunned him. Sahu, a resident of a small town in Odisha, was initially perplexed as he did not use either tobacco or alcohol. He was also fussy about his diet to the extent that he even avoided tea or coffee. Doctors then confirmed that he had blood cancer. It is caused by mutations in the DNA within one’s blood cells, which start behaving abnormally. The changes are not genetic faults that pass down to children.

