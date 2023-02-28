Sarvatra Tech enables ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank, Pine Labs to extend UPI for G20 travellers
The collaboration will enable foreign visitors from G20 countries to make payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments.
New Delhi: Sarvatra Technologies Ltd.,a payments technology provider, has announced a collaboration with ICICI Bank, IDFC Bank and Pine Labs Private Limited, to facilitate payments via Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for G20 travellers while they are in India. With this, Sarvatra Technologies becomes the first payments provider in India to enable three out of the four entities selected by the Reserve Bank of India to launch the UPI payments facility to foreign travellers, said the firm.
