Saurabh Mukherjea reaffirms faith in his investment strategy amid rough patch

On asking the acceptable drawdown by a fund manager in extreme scenarios, Mukherjea added – “during the Lehman drawdown starting January through to November 2008, the drawdown was 55-60% for many large cap Indian mutual funds which were there for around 10 years at that point. Should they have wound up after having suffered a drawdown? I’m glad that they didn’t because it proved to be a temporary period. Within one and a half years, they were back to square one. Similarly, if we look at January to March 2020, the Indian market fell 35%. Even then, you will find several large cap mutual funds fell 30 to 40%. Those mutual funds have been around for 20-25 years. Should they have dropped out of contention in March 2020? I don’t think so. I don’t think fund managers should lose sleep when events like COVID create drawdown. In fact, the skill of a fund manager is to buy heavily in the drawdown. The skill of this job is buying more when the stock is coming off, rather than getting very emotional about drawdowns. We get paid to stay rational when other people are getting emotional."