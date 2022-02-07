Save at least 5 lakh with a home loan

“A property qualifies as self-occupied when the owner or his family actually lives in it and such property or part of it is not let out at any time during the year. If the property was vacant during the year owing to the owner’s work obligations at any other city and he has to reside in that city in a place not owned by him, it will still be considered self-occupied. Income tax laws allow two properties to be considered as self-occupied," said Suresh Surana, founder, RSM India.

