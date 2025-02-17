Save big on flights: How to choose the right credit card for airfare—Find out

Using a credit card for booking flights is not just a convenient payment method—it is a strategic way to earn rewards, secure discounts, and access exclusive travel benefits. With the right approach, travelers can reduce costs, accumulate miles for future trips, and enjoy premium travel experiences. Here’s a guide to making the most of credit card benefits when booking air tickets.

Selecting the right credit card for flight bookings Not all credit cards offer the same advantages for travel. Choosing the right one can help maximise savings and travel perks.

Airline co-branded credit cards These credit cards are linked to specific airlines and provide benefits such as extra miles, priority services, and complimentary upgrades.

Example: The Axis Vistara Infinite Credit Card earns Air India Points*, which can be redeemed for flight tickets and upgrades.

Best for: Frequent flyers who prefer a particular airline.

*Banks have paused issuing Vistara and Air India co-branded credit cards due to their merger but may resume in the near future.

Also Read | Finance charges on credit cards: How to avoid hidden fees

Travel rewards credit cards Some credit cards offer high reward rates on travel-related spending, regardless of the airline.

Example: Most HDFC Credit Cards such as Diners Black Credit Card & Infinia provide 5X reward points on flight bookings respectively through HDFC SmartBuy. However, at times there might be some difference in price on SmartBuy and other portals.

Best for: Individuals who book flights frequently and want flexibility in choosing airlines.

Discount and cash back credit cards Many credit cards offer instant discounts or cashback on flight bookings through partner travel portals.

Example: The Axis Magnus Credit Card provides ₹10,000 off on international flights booked via MakeMyTrip.

Best for: Travellers looking for immediate cost savings on bookings.

Strategies to maximise savings on flight bookings Book directly with airlines for extra miles: Airline-specific credit cards often provide bonus miles when flights are booked directly on the airline’s website.

Example: The SBI Air India Signature Credit Card offers additional Flying Returns miles when booking via Air India’s website.

Use travel portals for exclusive discounts: Many credit cards have tie-ups with travel booking platforms, offering additional rewards or discounts.

Example: The HDFC SmartBuy portal provides 5X reward points on flight bookings.

Redeem credit card reward points for flights: Instead of paying in cash, travellers can use accumulated reward points or miles to book flight tickets.

Example: The Axis Atlas Credit Card allows Edge Miles redemption at ₹1 per mile for flight bookings.

However, this isn’t the best redemption case for this card. Use SaveSage’s recommendations to find out which card gives the highest rewards for a specific airline or travel portal.

Additional travel benefits from credit cards Premium credit cards offer benefits beyond discounts and miles, making travel more convenient and comfortable.

Airport lounge access: Many travel credit cards offer free domestic and international airport lounge access, adding comfort to air travel.

Example: TheHDFC Infinia Credit Card grants unlimited worldwide lounge access.

Foreign exchange fee waivers: For international bookings, using a credit card with low or zero foreign exchange markup can help avoid unnecessary charges.

Example: The Niyo Global Card has 0% forex markup on international transactions.

Redeeming points and miles for flight bookings Convert reward points into airline miles: Many credit cards allow users to transfer accumulated reward points to airline loyalty programs.

Example: The American Express Platinum Card allows Membership Rewards Points to be converted into Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer miles, and many more partners.

Use credit card portals for direct flight redemptions: Some banks have their own redemption platforms where users can book flights using reward points.

Example: Axis Bank’s TravelEdge & HDFC Bank’s SmartBuy

Avoiding extra charges when booking flights Avoid convenience fees on travel portals: Some travel websites charge extra fees for credit card payments. Booking flights directly with airlines can help bypass these charges.

Check foreign transaction fees for international bookings: International flight bookings may attract forex fees if the credit card does not have a waiver. Cards such as Axis Burgundy Private offer 0% forex markup, reducing additional costs.

Conclusion Using credit cards for flight bookings is a smart financial strategy that allows travellers to earn rewards, unlock travel perks, and save on airfare. By selecting the right credit card, leveraging exclusive travel offers, redeeming points efficiently, and avoiding unnecessary fees, travellers can make the most of their bookings.